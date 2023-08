Clark Cunningham, a law professor at Georgia State University, said the document was probably released in error and listed items that prosecutors wanted the grand jury to vote on. “The grand jury doesn’t sit around writing indictments, they’re presented to them,” Cunningham said. The jury can also reject the points. Trump and his lawyers are likely to use the erroneous publication to portray the process as rigged. Cunningham said he doesn’t think it will ultimately affect the case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook