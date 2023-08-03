Trump leads the race for the nomination for the White House

Former Republican president Donald Trump was indicted for attempting to overturn the outcome of the 2020 election, culminating in the insurrection of thousands of his troublesome supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021 to force Congress in the plenary session to certify President Trump, and not the winner of the vote Joe Biden. Trump is accused of four federal feloniesincluding conspiring against the established order and collecting donations by making false claims that the elections were rigged.

Attorney Smith’s allegations

According to the special prosecutor Jack Smith, who conducted the federal investigation for the Justice Department, after a House special committee had identified Trump’s responsibility for the riot, the then president was aware that his arguments about vote rigging and stolen elections were false, they were lies. Smith details the plots of Trump advisers building pretexts to overturn the outcome of the vote.

Six people are formally indicted together with the former president: their identities have not been made public so far, but one of them – according to US media – would be his lawyer and associate, and former mayor of New York, Rudy Giulianivery active in attempts to deny Trump’s defeat and to persuade state and federal officials, the then vice president Mike Pence and members of Congress to act against justice and truth.

Trump’s indictment, which must be formalized by a Washington judge today, Thursday, August 3, was pronounced on Tuesday, August 1 by a Grand Jury. According to Smith, whose conclusions were endorsed by the grand jury, Trump broke several laws to try to stay in the White House despite having lost the 2020 elections even clearly (306 Electors for Biden, 232 for him, a result exactly mirroring that of 2016 when the tycoon beat Hillary Clinton). The charges carry sentences of up to twenty years in prison.

Trump’s reaction

As expected, the tycoon’s reaction was that of deny all charges e you ridicule Smith’s conclusions and the indictment of the Grand Jury as “politically motivated”, speaking of a “fake indictment”, a bin indictment. His defense could be based on the thesis that the then president was convinced that the elections had been rigged.

For Trump it is the third indictment in a few monthsafter the one in the State of New York for having bought off the books the silence of a porn star about their sexual relationship – an old story, of which nothing should however have been known during the 2016 campaign – and one, federal, in Florida, for having White House hundreds of confidential documents and then failing to deliver them to the National Archives. And the judicial troubles probably don’t end there: More could join by the end of the month in Georgia, for having exerted pressure on state authorities to reverse the outcome of the vote in the state in his favor. And investigations into him are ongoing in Michigan and Arizona.

The debate on the possible re-election

Despite all this, popular support for the former president hasn’t wavered for now and his repeated lies continue to be ‘liquid gold’ for his fans. Jurists are divided on crucial issues: there is consensus that, if he too is convicted, Trump could be a candidate and even be elected. More uncertain, however, are the answers to other questions: if re-elected president, could Trump try to grant himself a pardon? Or ask for ‘justice’ from the Supreme Court, which currently has a strongly conservative bias? Or still try to archive open cases? On these three alternatives, legal experts give CNN different answers.

However, we are not at this point yet: the debates between candidates for Republican nomination have yet to begin – the first will be a Milwaukee at the end of August – and the start of the primaries is 165 days away – on January 15, in Iowa -. A lot can still happen.

The polls and the fears of the Democrats

However, during a private lunch at the White House in June, the former US president Barack Obama pledged to do everything possible for the re-election of his former deputy, and current president, Joe Biden, warning him that Trump, his likely antagonist, will be “a formidable opponent”. A change of accent, reported by the Washington Post, quoting “two well-informed sources”, compared to the beginning of the year, when the Democrats seemed to be ‘rooting’ for Trump’s nomination, after the November 2022 midterm vote his candidates had proved viable in the swing states, while Republicans feared this prospect and prepared opponents for them.

Polls today say Trump solidly leads the race for the Republican nomination, with more than double the approval rating of the Florida governor Ron DeSantis, who was supposed to install him, while none of the other ten candidates reached double figures. AND the first national survey conducted by Sienna University for the New York Times shows it head to head with Biden, to 43% of the votes each, with 14% undecided. Everyone knows how misleading these nationwide polls are in the United States, where it doesn’t matter who wins the national vote – it’s always been the Democrats since 1992, except in 2004 – but who wins, perhaps narrowly, the vote in swing states. And this system tends to benefit Republicans.

Biden and Hunter’s judicial troubles

Moreover, President Biden’s appreciation rate remains low, around 39%, while favor for Trump seems to increase as the tycoon collects indictments. The right-wing media and the Republicans in the House put the flaws with the justice of the former president before the judicial misadventures of the son of BidenHunter, on trial for drug charges and the purchase of a gun which, as a drug addict, he couldn’t buy.

Hunter’s defense and the prosecution had negotiated, but the agreement did not hold up in court because it was formulated inadequately: lawyers and investigators must ‘do their homework again’ before returning to the courtroom, while in the House, where the Republicans are majority, the speaker Kevin McCarthy he prepares an impeachment procedure against Biden who, in his career, would have favored and/or protected his son and the right-wing media are scandalized because Hunter does not go to trial. As if the faults of the former young man without art or part, a former businessman with little success, are in the least comparable with those alleged against the conspiratorial former president.

The Daily Signal, an offshoot of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative ‘think tank’, writes that Trump’s indictment “is only the latest chapter in the pathetic attempt by the ‘Biden Crime Family’ to interfere” with Usa2024, comparing the ‘ Trump’s persecution of Nazi and Soviet behavior.

Cover photo EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

