Trump against Trump: on trial and running (as favorite) for the White House

(Teleborsa) – US prosecutors have asked a federal judge to initiate the January 2, 2024 the trial of the former president Donald Trump on charges of trying to overturn his 2020 electoral defeat. Reuters reports.

That date would start the process just two weeks before the first votes are cast in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, a race in which Trump is the front-runner. In the past few hours, the office of the United States Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, who is conducting the investigation, has expressly asked the judge, in the document filed with the Court, to start the trial on 2 Januaryio, also due to the public’s interest in a speedy trial.

Trump pleads not guilty

Meanwhile, the Tycoon continues to plead not guilty. “Today is a sad day for America. There is a persecution against me, a persecution carried out by a political opponent against someone who is ahead in the polls. We cannot allow this to happen,” Trump said in recent days, leaving the courthouse for the third time, in a statement in the rain on the runway of Reagan airport.

“It is not my fault that my political opponent in the Democratic party, the ‘corrupt’ Joe Biden, told his attorney general to charge the leading (by far!) Republican candidate and former US president with all possible crimes so as to force him to spend all the money on defense”, attacked the tycoon on his social Truth, reiterating that the indictments against him are “an unprecedented manipulation of justice and adding that”one more is enough for him to ensure victory in 2024″.