Trump: raised 4 million dollars in 24 hours after indictment

Former US President Donald Trump raised more than $4 million in the 24 hours following the news of his indictment for having paid the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels. His staff made it known, specifying that over 25% of the donations come from people who had never supported the tycoon before. A fact that “further solidifies President Trump’s status as a clear favorite in the Republican primaries”. Several fundraising emails were also sent from his offices and donations were also requested on the Truth Social platform.

Meanwhile, Stormy Daniels is partying, the reason for Trump’s indictment. As La Stampa writes, “the much-invoked clinking of the handcuffs by Trump has the brut taste of champagne uncorked by the “Queen of Pompano”. As La Stampa recounts, “at the Solid Gold Club nightclub in Pompano Beach many remember “Steph”, alias Stormy, «enterprising, you could see him from the beginning, he knew what he wanted», says one of the club managers, to the point of calling her the “queen” of the club. What did she want? “Fly”. She did it”.

La Stampa explains that the woman “born in Baton Rouge, the 44-year-old was abandoned by her father when she was a child and is left with a fugitive mother. A childhood of hardship and abuse since he was nine years old, lived in a rural hovel as he recounted in his autobiography “Full disclosure”. Already a teenager she began working as a stripper to support herself and so she began to take her first steps in the porn industry to become an award-winning director and one of the most famous hard actresses. In 2006, the meeting that changed her life forever “. And that could change Trump’s too.

Who is Merchant, a former hotel manager and the first judge to examine the indictment of a former president

If Donald Trump became the first former US president to be indicted, judge Juan Manuel Merchan has become the first who will deal with a case in which the defendant was the tenant of the White Houseto. Trump publicly attacked him with a post on Truth, in which he told his followers: “Judge Merchan hates me.”

The tycoon accused him of “brutally arming” against him his former financial director, Allen Weisselberg, who had decided to collaborate ur to receive a sharp reduction in sentence. Merchan was born in Colombia and moved with his family to the United States when he was six years old. He serves as a New York Supreme Court justice. After completing business and finance studies at Baruch College, Merchan then studied law at Hofstra University. During his studies Merchan also worked as a hotel manager.

His judicial career began in 1994 as an assistant district attorney in Manhattan. After five years, he was transferred to the federal Attorney General’s office in New York. A former prosecutor who worked with Merchan, Jose Fanjul, told the New York Times of him: “He reads every word of every page, including the footnotes and the cases that are cited in the courtroom.”

“His fidelity to the law – he added – makes him a person of high morality”. During her tenure on the Supreme Court, Merchan presided over a number of high-profile cases, including one against the Trump Organization, which was found guilty of tax fraud. The former president had not been indicted.

