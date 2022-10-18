United Kingdom like Italy. Or also, UK the new Italy of Europe thanks to the chaos caused by the government of Liz Truss. According to the headlines of some articles published in UK newspapers, the comparison between London and Rome is now frequent. “Britain’s transformation into the new Italy is now almost complete“, that is to say “Now the transformation of Great Britain towards the new Italy is almost complete”writes in the Telegrah Matthew Lynn, also author of several articles and editorials published on WSJ Marketwatch, The Spectator, Money Week, as well as in the Sunday Times and Bloomberg. Among his books they should be remembered “Bust: Greece, The Euro and The Sovereign Debt Crisis” e “The Long Depression: The Slump of 2008 to 2031″.

The comparison with Italy was also made byex vice governatore della Bank of England, Charles Beanwho made it clear that the UK can no longer be compared to the economies of the US and Germany, adding that, in his view, now creditors see the British economy more similar to those of Greece and Italy, “Thanks to the chaos unleashed by Liz Truss”, with those easy promises of tax cuts that are too important to be true.

And in fact the United Kingdom is filling the news pages of newspapers and magazines not only of economics and finance, but also generalists, precisely because of the shameful figure that has just done the newly inaugurated new executive of Liz Truss.

In an interview with Sky Sir Charles mentioned the former Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwartengpractically kicked out of the government and promptly replaced by Jeremy Hunt, and British Prime Minister Liz Truss, speaking of “Growth plan” disastrous, in reference to scissors to the most impressive taxes in recent years announced with great fanfare three weeks ago.

It was the markets themselves that forced Truss into an embarrassing turnaround, certified yesterday by the same new finance minister Hunt, who practically scrapped almost all the tax cuts previously decided by the executive. Tax cuts that would have taken place without any coverage, thus making debt, worth £ 43 billion. Stuff, according to some UK newspapers, more from Italy than from the United Kingdom.

In commenting on the blaze of the Gilt yields (UK government bonds)sparked by the announcement of those measures now mostly defunct, the former number two of the Bank of England admitted the presence of external forces that are generally affecting global markets, causing interest rates and financing costs to soar. Worldwide.

“Three-quarters (of this phenomenon), two thirds, perhaps, depend on the world and what is happening in Ukraine, but the rest is a UK-specific phenomenon, which has developed in particular since the launch of the mini budget. The point – he added – is that we have passed by not be very different from the United States or Germanyin terms of countries to which to lend, to look more like Italy and Greece ”.

READ ALSO

The guardians of the spread warn Giorgia Meloni and Liz Truss. And deficit anxiety presents the bill in the UK: ‘non-investable market’

Moody’s warns government Meloni by shaking ‘junk’ rating threat. ‘Without reforms, there will be a downgrade’

Telegraph: UK as Italy with high debt and governments close to collapse

A double thrust against Italy and the United Kingdom came with the article published in the Telegraph which, while acknowledging some positive aspects of Italy, placed the accent on the immobility of the country, and on a policy unable to impress a true pro-growth breakthrough:

“None of the many Italian governments that have succeeded one another over the past 20 years has exaggerated in a particular way. In fact, in most of those years the country was ruled by technocrats which were imposed in Rome by the European Union (the first Mario Monti and, more recently, the Prime Minister Mario Draghi) “. In addition, the UK newspaper specified, “Most of the time, Italy presented a primary surplus, as defined by economists, which means that tax revenues have been more than enough to cover current expenses, excluding debt repayments and investments ”.

Said this, “When a country fails to grow, when it faces a constant aging of the population, when every government it is a coalition of warring factionsand is therefore constantly on the verge of collapse, panting forward from week to week with the promise of spending more, then the debt burden simply rises, and rises without seeing the end ”. “Italy is destined to take this path, and no one really knows how to get the debt down ”.

For its part, “The UK is about to embark on the same path”. E “No matter how hard governments try to control spending: the debt-to-GDP ratio looks set to break through the 100% barrier very soon. By 2030, the ratio (UK debt-GDP) it could reach 130% or 140% and worst of all, as in the case of Italy, we won’t have much to show for all those extra expenses ”.

The Telegraph retraced the history of the last governments that took power in Italy: all the fruit of political movements that promised to revive growth and the economy: that of Silvio Berlusconi, “The most successful entrepreneur in Italy”; that of Matteo Renzi, “Described by many commentators as the Italian Tony Blair”and more recently that of Mario Draghi“former president of the ECB who managed to secure 100 billion euros from the rest of the European Union to finally restart the economy, just two years ago ”. Each of these “Revolutions died out very quickly”.

And now, “we are seeing something very similar in the UK. The Labor Party had promised to change everything. David Cameron’s new conservatives had said they would combine social liberalism with pro-growth economic maneuvers “.

Then there was Brexit (not expressly mentioned), according to the Telegraph article:

“Leaving the EU would have restarted growth, the ‘big state Torysm’ of former Prime Minister Johnson would have made regions grow and Trussonomics would have freed the company “.

Governments that were born like mushrooms, practically, and which then dissolved in a period that was always too short to allow the promised reforms to be implemented.

In this context, Matthew Lynn pointed out, “Becoming now like Italy is, in truth, a gloomy prospect. Of all the G20 countries, it is undoubtedly the one that is least wanted to be imitated. It is (a country) that has blocked growth, there are few new companies that we have heard of “, and it is a country, too, “Which has few ambitions beyond that of keeping debts under control”. So much so that, in Italy “The best and brightest young people are increasingly choosing to make their careers elsewhere”. “Shocking” that, “Over the last decade, 182,000 graduates have left the country”: e “The number is accelerating”.

Telegraph on Meloni and Fascism. Italy ungovernable country

The article ends up talking about “Giorgia Meloni, the incoming Prime Minister”that has “Its political roots in the fascist movement” e “Hardly this and it is a sign of a democracy in good health or of a society at peace with itself”, as far as Melons “Try to reinvent yourself”. Now, it is true that “in the UK there is no history of fascism to speak of “.

Ma “When a country becomes poorer and poorer, its politics becomes more volatile, and more and more extreme. We could say that it could not happen with us and, in all honesty, maybe it will not. And yet 30 or 40 years ago (reference to when Italy became the fourth industrial power in the world, in front of France and Great Britain), when Italy celebrated the fact of having overtaken the United Kingdom, no one would have thought that it would become a country in chaos, with zero growth, and a stagnant and ungovernable country ”.

Yet it happened.

“Just as, until a few years ago, no one could have predicted the fate of the United Kingdom (Brexit). And indeed, leaving the European Union, at least in part, was precisely to avoid that trap. Now, however, this seems to be happening. We will not have the sun, the food, the stylish fashion houses but, from every other point of view, the metamorphosis of the United Kingdom (towards Italy) is underway “.

UK: the Truss disaster and the embarrassing turnaround

Massive in recent weeks has been the flight of global investors from UK bonds, confirming how the anxiety of running a deficit and debt translates into a collapse in confidence in government bonds, wrecking its value, in the face of a hike in rates (which makes interest expenses more onerous for the reference government).

The UK interest rate panic exploded with the announcement of the maxi tax cut by the government of Liz Truss, arrived at the end of September, with the anxiety of the markets that did not take long to spread. Wall Street, Treasuries, Equities and Bonds from around the world: a real disaster, which the central bank of the United Kingdom, the Bank of England, was able to buffer after a few days with an intervention on the markets, stopping the unleashed sell-offs on gilt bonds .

But confidence in UK-made paper was still undermined.

Hence, the decision of the Truss government to back down, finally asking for Kwasi Kwarteng’s head, which, in the end, was given the welcome.

Yesterday, the words of the new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, which has cornered Liz Truss’s ultra-expansive fiscal policy. Hunt also significantly reduced aid promised by Truss against high bills and high energymotivating the latter decision with the principle that it would not be accountable on the part of the government exposing public finances to the unlimited volatility of gas prices.

The positive reaction of the pound and the gilts confirmed an unequivocal truth: or that the markets tend to punish fiscal irresponsibility, rewarding instead all those decisions that try to put a stop to the excessive expansion of the deficit and debt.

In recent weeks, awaiting the Meloni government, and in the wake of the pro-deficit statements by Lega leader Matteo Salvini, even in Italy, comparisons with the United Kingdom have been wasted.

The Truss disaster was seen as a warning for Italy to be captained by the center right.

Both Italy and the United Kingdom have also received several cheers from the so-called guardians of the spread, or from the rating agencies, with Moody’s alerting the Meloni government, re-accessing the fever on the BTP-Bund spread in agitating the threat of the junk rating. , And Fitch who directly punished the fiscal crush of the UK government by Liz Truss.