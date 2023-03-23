Home Business Trussardi in black crisis loses pieces: the creative directors leave the brand
Trussardi in black crisis loses pieces: the creative directors leave the brand

Trussardi in black crisis loses pieces: the creative directors leave the brand

Trussardi, the duo of designer he had also been “deeply and personally involved” in the restyling of the historic building

New jolt at the top of Trussardi. After the storm triggered by the recent resignation of the entire board of directors – specifically the president Francis ConteCEO of Quattro R, and of the CEO Sebastian Suhl– another “happy” news arrives: the two creative directors, Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Husebythey leave the brand. The news was disclosed by the American newspaper Wwd. The two creative directors joined the Italian fashion house just two years ago.

As it detects Pambianconews, “Light e Huseby are known for their Gmbh brand, founded in Berlin in 2016 with a social vision: through Gmbhthe duo has brought issues related to the concepts of inclusiveness and social responsibility to the center of attention of the fashion sector”. The debut for the greyhound brand took place during the edition of Milan Fashion Woman of February 2022 with the co-ed fashion show fall/winter 2022-23 followed by the September fashion show. During the last Milanese fashion week, the brand instead set up a presentation at Trussardi Palace in Piazza alla Scala. The design duo had also been “deeply and personally involved” in the restyling of the historic building.

