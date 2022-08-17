[NTD Beijing time on August 17, 2022]US President Biden signed the “CHIPS and Science Act” on August 9, vigorously revitalizing the US chip (semiconductor) manufacturing industry, investing 52 billion US dollars in subsidies Manufacturing and R&D to enhance competition with the CCP. How the CCP reacts is particularly fascinating. In this regard, think tank experts pointed out that although Beijing does not like it, TSMC and Samsung “must choose the United States.”

“I don’t think China has any good direct policy options at this point,” Xiaomeng Lu, director of the geotechnical practice at the U.S. think tank Eurasia Group, said at the Technology Policy Institute Forum in Aspen, Colorado. ) basically don’t have the technology to create these (chip) factories.”

The TPI Aspen Forum attracts numerous U.S. government, academia and industry leaders every year, and the growing political tension between the U.S. and China is the theme of this year’s conference. According to the “Chip Law”, any company receiving subsidies may not expand or newly build advanced chip production lines in “concerned countries” including China within 10 years.

“The hands of TSMC and Samsung are tied. They have to choose the US side,” Lu told Nikkei AsiaNews. He added, “After the chip law comes into effect, there is only a very small scope for these companies to avoid investing in China. There is not much they can do.”

Players in the semiconductor industry have noted the difficulty of replicating global supply chains in the U.S., however, for manufacturers like TSMC, where most of the critical equipment that keeps factories running is designed and supplied by the U.S. and its allies, Lu said.

J. Bradford Jensen, a professor of international business at Georgetown University, said that given China‘s immature semiconductor industry and its strong reliance on companies such as TSMC and Samsung Electronics, it is impossible for Beijing to take a shot at manufacturers, at least not yet.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin has repeatedly criticized the “Chip Act” at media briefings as an example of “economic coercion” by the United States. Despite the harsh wording, Beijing authorities have yet to retaliate against the chip law.

Samm Sacks, a senior researcher at the Technology Policy Program at the Center for International Strategic Studies, pointed out that despite Beijing’s current back-and-forth on chip research and development, it has not included companies such as TSMC on its “unreliable entity list.”

“It didn’t do that,” Sacks said at the forum. “I’m noticing that, and it shows that there’s still economic pressure (in China) and there’s a build-up around the ‘zeroing’ policy.”

(Comprehensive report by reporter Chen Beichen/responsible editor: Hu Long)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/08/16/a103503814.html