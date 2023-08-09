TSMC announces construction of chip factory in Dresden – economists are skeptical

Economy TSMC

“Uncertain bet on the future” – economists skeptical about funding for chip factory

TSMC plans Work in Dresden

The Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC wants to build a semiconductor factory in Dresden. The total investment sum is expected to exceed ten billion euros. According to Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck, the planned construction is essential for supplying Germany and Europe with semiconductor chips.

This deal is intended to make Europe more independent of chip production in Asia: The manufacturer TSMC from Taiwan is investing ten billion euros in a new factory in Dresden – supported by German subsidies. Economists criticize this.

The planned subsidy for the Taiwanese chip manufacturer TSMC is also viewed critically by economists. The President of the RWI Leibniz Institute for Economic Research, Christoph Schmidt, is skeptical that the German economy will get the hoped-for boost from the funding. It is doubtful that the subsidy will bring the country more in the long term “than if you put the same funds into research and development, for example storage technologies or into the infrastructure for importing and transporting hydrogen,” said Schmidt of the “Rheinische Post”. .

The President of the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW), Marcel Fratzscher, sees the planned chip factories of Intel in Magdeburg and TSMC in Dresden as “an uncertain bet on the future”. The state spends 15 billion euros in subsidies for these two factories alone. “This will only pay off economically if these two investments give an impetus to the entire regional economy and innovations and new jobs are also created in other sectors and with suppliers,” Fratzscher told the “Tagesspiegel” in Berlin.

With regard to the locations, Fratzscher said the projects could help eastern Germany “develop its own economic model and differentiate itself from other regions of Germany”. However, for this to happen, a culture of welcome, better infrastructure and more investment in education and innovation would have to be created. This is the only way to attract skilled workers and make the investments successful.

TSMC announces construction of chip factory in Dresden

As was announced on Tuesday, the Taiwanese chip company TSMC is building a new semiconductor factory in Dresden. The board of directors gave the green light for an investment worth billions, TSMC said on Tuesday in a message. TSMC – the abbreviation stands for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company – is the largest contract manufacturer for semiconductors in the world.

The total investment in Dresden is said to be around ten billion euros, with TSMC holding 70 percent of the new factory. The plant is to be built jointly with Bosch, Infineon and NXP, a Dutch chip manufacturer, who are said to each hold ten percent of the shares. Similar to the parent company in Taiwan, the new factory will be called ESMC – European Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. Half of this sum is expected to be raised as a subsidy from the German state.

Semiconductors for the automotive industry and other industrial sectors are to be manufactured in the new plant in Dresden. “The goal is to build a modern 300-millimeter fab for semiconductor production in order to be able to cover the future capacity needs of the fast-growing automotive and industrial sectors,” the statement reads.

The planned factory is to have a monthly production capacity of 40,000 so-called wafers, which contain chips in the size range of 22 to 28 nanometers and 12 to 16 nanometers. Approximately 2000 workers are to be employed at ESMC. The joint venture plans to start construction of the factory in the second half of 2024 and start manufacturing in late 2027.

Habeck sees Germany’s competitiveness strengthened by TSMC investment

According to estimates by Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens), the ESMC plant will make a substantial contribution to supplying Germany and Europe with semiconductor chips. “Robust domestic semiconductor production is of particular importance for our global competitiveness,” said Habeck, according to a statement from the Ministry of Economic Affairs. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke of the fact that Germany “will probably now develop into the largest location for semiconductor production in Europe”.

The project secures qualified jobs and added value in Germany. “At the same time, many companies along the value chain and the user industries, from large companies to medium-sized companies, benefit from an investment of this magnitude,” explained Habeck. The federal government will support the plans within the framework of the European Chips Act, which has to happen quickly because of the international competitive pressure. “Therefore, we have enabled an accelerated start for the project.” Habeck did not comment on the amount of state aid.

The decision was a “great gain and wonderful news for Saxony, Germany and all of Europe,” said Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer. “I am happy and proud that the state of Saxony was able to convince with its location advantages and that TSMC, one of the world‘s leading chip manufacturers, wants to build its first European semiconductor plant in Saxony.”

According to Saxony’s Economics Minister Martin Dulig (SPD), the semiconductor plant will be the largest single investment by a company in Saxony since 1990. He said: “TSMC’s decision is the news of the year – not only for Saxony, but also for the Federal Republic and all of it Europe.” The industry network Silicon Saxony explained that it expects a pull effect and further settlements.

TSMC masters the manufacturing processes for particularly miniaturized and economical chips and is therefore a key company for smartphone suppliers such as Apple with its iPhone. The large TSMC plants for this are at the company’s site in Taiwan – which, given the tensions with Beijing, is considered a geopolitical risk for the entire electronics industry.

The EU states want to make themselves more independent of Asia and the USA in chip production, and the companies in turn want to increase the security of the supply chains with investments in Europe and the USA. Most recently, after lengthy negotiations, the US company Intel awarded the contract for the construction of a chip factory in Magdeburg.

