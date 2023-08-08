TSMC builds chip factory in “Silicon Saxony”

“The settlement of TSMC is the largest single investment by a company in the history of the Free State of Saxony and a real quantum leap not only for the location, but also for Germany and Europe as a whole,” commented Thomas Horn, Managing Director of Saxony Economic Development GmbH. “This is another important step in the implementation of our strategy to make Germany one of the world‘s leading locations for the global semiconductor industry,” wrote the State Secretary in the Chancellery, Jörg Kukies, on the short message platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Economics Minister Robert Habeck explained that the Investment will contribute substantially to securing the supply of Germany and Europe with semiconductor chips.

