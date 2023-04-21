TSMC hopes for heavy subsidies from the United States but opposes some additional conditions

20.04.2023

Taiwan’s leading chip manufacturer TSMC is seeking high subsidies from Washington for its construction of a factory in the United States. However, according to the “Wall Street Journal” report, the world’s largest chip foundry company opposes some additional conditions set by the US government for providing subsidies.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) The US media “Wall Street Journal” reported on April 19 that TSMC, the world‘s largest chip foundry, is seeking “up to US$15 billion in US government subsidies” for its US chip factory project. The company “opposes some of the strings attached to the subsidy by Washington.” The report quoted people familiar with the matter as saying that TSMC is concerned about the US regulations that may require TSMC to share the profits of the chip factory and provide detailed operating information.

Chinese media also took notice of the news. A report by the technology media “Fast Technology” on April 20 stated that the conditions proposed by the US were “harsh”. production capacity, utilization rate, expected wafer yield rate (percentage of non-defective products), selling price in the first year of production, annual output and price changes. This kind of request for sharing money and commercial secrets to the United States is unprecedented …”.

Economic aspect |



21.10.2022



TSMC, known as Taiwan’s “Sacred Mountain for Protecting the Nation”, held a machine transfer ceremony at its factory in Arizona, USA on December 6, 2022. US President Biden also attended the scene in person.

According to reports when TSMC opened its factory in the United States, TSMC plans to invest $40 billion in two chip factories in Arizona. This is the company’s largest overseas investment. According to Liu Deyin, chairman of TSMC, the first phase of the project is expected to start production of 4nm process technology in 2024, and the second phase of the project is expected to start production of 3nm process technology in 2026.

In the past period of time, the U.S. government under the leadership of Biden has successfully attracted companies such as TSMC and Samsung to the United States-these Asian companies are building chip factories worth billions of dollars there. One of the tricks of the US government is to use subsidies to attract foreign investment.

In 2022, the United States launched the “Chips Act” of more than 50 billion US dollars. In addition, there is the “Chips and Science Act” (Chips and Science Act) with a total allocation of US$280 billion, which aims to strengthen the strength of the United States in the semiconductor field, promote research and development, and create regional high-tech centers.

Economic aspect |



02.03.2021



According to the “Wall Street Journal” report, people familiar with the matter said that TSMC is expected to receive about 7 billion to 8 billion US dollars in tax credits based on the provisions of the “Chip Act”. In addition, TSMC is also considering applying for about $6 billion to $7 billion in subsidies for two factories in Arizona. That brings its total U.S. government support to as much as $15 billion.

However, while providing support for the construction of factories, the United States also proposed conditions such as profit sharing, access to accounts and operating conditions. The “Wall Street Journal” reported that people familiar with TSMC’s negotiating position said that TSMC does not want to disclose key information such as customer information and manufacturing secrets to the outside world.

Liu Deyin, chairman of TSMC, said the U.S. terms could dampen chipmakers’ willingness to cooperate with it to increase U.S. chip production capacity. South Korean chipmakers also raised objections. Liu Deyin said at an industry conference held in Taiwan on March 30, “There are some conditions that cannot be accepted, and I hope they can be adjusted… We will continue to talk to the US government.”

The Biden administration has said its rules are designed to protect American taxpayers and ensure companies spend their money where it should be spent. The U.S. Department of Commerce said that if companies do not comply with the terms of the subsidy, then the Department of Commerce will recover the funds allocated.

(The Wall Street Journal, etc.)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.