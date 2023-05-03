TSMC: New factory in Saxony from Apple’s chip manufacturer?

TSMC is the largest Taiwanese company and the main chip maker for iPhone maker Apple. Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press

According to Bloomberg, chip manufacturer TSMC is considering building a new chip factory in Saxony. TSMC is the main chip manufacturer of the iPhone manufacturer Apple. The investment costs for the project are estimated at up to ten billion euros.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is currently in talks with partners about building a chip factory in Saxony, as Bloomberg reports. Accordingly, TSMC is planning a joint venture with the Dutch NXP Semiconductors NV and the German companies Robert Bosch GmbH and Infineon Technologies AG. The investment costs for the project are estimated at up to ten billion euros, with state subsidies and a budget of at least seven billion euros being available.

The final decision on the construction of the chip factory in Saxony is still pending, and it is possible that the plans will change, according to Bloomberg. A spokeswoman for TSMC confirmed that the company is studying the possibility of building a plant in Europe, but without giving further details. Representatives from NXP, Bosch, Infineon and the German Ministry of Economics declined to comment.

EU wants to invest more in semiconductor production

The European Union wants to double the share of global semiconductor production by 2030. The introduction of the chip law in April 2021 should mobilize more than 43 billion euros in private and state investments. In the past, similar projects in Germany were 40 percent financed by subsidies. In the EU, state aid must be approved by the European Commission.

If the chip factory is built, it would focus on making 28-nanometer chips, according to the Bloomberg report. TSMC is the largest Taiwanese company and the main chip maker for iPhone maker Apple. It makes most of its semiconductors in Taiwan, but has started building more capacity in the US and Japan. If TSMC implements the project in Saxony, it would be the company’s first plant in the EU.

