At the beginning of December, TSMC announced in Arizona that it would increase its investment in building a chip fab in the United States. The $40 billion investment in the new plan triples the budget when the plant was announced in 2020. At the technical level, in addition to the previously promised 5nm process, the most advanced 3nm technology will also be introduced. U.S. President Joe Biden, TSMC founder Zhang Zhongmou, Apple CEO Tim Cook, AMD’s Su Zifeng, Nvidia CEO Huang Jensen, and ASML CEO Peter Wen were all present to look forward to the semiconductor industry under the trend of re-industrialization in the United States. beautiful vision.

TSMC’s high-profile “statement” also coincided with the time when the other two US allies responded to the US call. The Netherlands and Japan have joined the coalition on chip sanctions against China, planning to follow U.S. policy and ban the sale of equipment capable of making 14nm or more advanced chips to China. The measures are in line with the latest export control regulations enacted in Washington in October. The 14nm process technology is at least three generations behind the latest technology in the market, but it is an important milestone in measuring the technological level of the semiconductor industry, and it also represents the delicate “balance” between the political interests of the US political circles to suppress China‘s chip technology and the interests of the US business community.

The “Chip Law” passed in August is a major achievement of the Biden administration. While curbing the development of Chinese chips, its intention is also to focus on the development and game of the domestic chip industry in the United States. By increasing investment, the United States hopes to keep the most advanced chip manufacturing technology in the United States, attract more companies to support the policy, and make this industry bigger and better. These practices are in line with the logic of the industry, but at the same time, the US government needs to find a balance among multiple goals that are not self-consistent.

The most important balance considered by the U.S. is how to impose sufficient export restrictions to impose a strategic blockade on China‘s high-end chip field without affecting exports, so that many U.S. companies in the entire chip industry chain can have a large and continuous presence in China. Continue to make profits in the expanding mid-to-low-end chip market. In early September, Nvidia (Nvidia) and AMD (AMD) received a ban on the export of advanced chip products to China, including a series of 4nm, 6nm, and 7nm low-nanometer advanced process chips. The export control of banning specific chips and releasing other chips reflects a carefully planned balance. In addition, international chip manufacturers have also announced large-scale chip factory projects in the United States, including Intel (Intel) in Ohio, Micron in New York, and Samsung Electronics in Texas. (Samsung Electronics). In external publicity, the “Speaker” of the “Chip Law”, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo (Gina Raimondo) has recently frequently reiterated the Biden administration’s commitment: on the one hand, strategically adjust export control regulations and investment screening laws framework to defend the core technologies of the United States, and on the other hand, it will continue to compete economically with China on the basis of ensuring national security.

TSMC’s choice of “all in” the United States at this node is a far-reaching move that is bound to have a huge impact in the game of Sino-US relations. Its founder Zhang Zhongmou has publicly stated more than once that it is not a wise choice to build a fab in the United States. At the moving ceremony in Arizona this month, he pointed out bluntly, “globalization is almost dead, free trade is almost dead” (“globalization, free trade is at stake”). From an economic point of view, it is not cost-effective to build factories in the United States. However, as concerns about Sino-US geopolitics heat up, the historical trend of semiconductor manufacturing shifting to Asia has been reversed. Thus, it became reasonable for semiconductor manufacturing plants to take root in the United States. In the latest financial report of TSMC, its CFO stated that labor costs will increase due to the stratification of the supply chain, and the overall cost of the fab in the United States will inevitably be much higher than that in Taiwan. As early as 25 years ago, Zhang Zhongmou tried to set up a factory in the United States. During the process, he experienced problems such as corporate culture, talent shortage and cost, and also paid expensive tuition fees. Fast forward to today, Zhang Zhongmou explained the difference between the transfer ceremony and the opening ceremony, and emphasized that the “opening ceremony” does not mean that everything is ready and chips can be produced immediately, but a long process, and uses “the end of beginning” (“the ending of an opening”) alludes to the ending of an era. “Next,” said the elder who founded TSMC, “is hard work.” Hearing this far-reaching warning, the high-level industry leaders and politicians who are bound to regain the semiconductor highland in the audience, I don’t know if they have any feelings.

TSMC’s two fabs in Arizona are expected to create about 10,000 high-paying high-tech manufacturing jobs, including about 4,500 full-time TSMC jobs. According to the National Economic Council, TSMC’s fab, when fully operational, will produce 600,000 wafers a year. However, the U.S. factory will account for only a small portion of TSMC’s total global production capacity, after all, TSMC’s total production capacity in 2020 is 12 million wafers. Apple CEO Cook, who was present on the day, supported TSMC, saying that he would expand cooperation with TSMC and would purchase chips produced by TSMC in Arizona. Nvidia will also be a customer of TSMC’s Arizona plant. However, the local industry leaders in the United States did not mention that this move will greatly increase the cost of chip purchases. On the day of the ceremony, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1%, Apple Inc fell 2.5% and Nvidia fell 3.8%.

For TSMC, the construction, R&D and operating costs in Arizona will be at least 50% higher than in Taiwan. TSMC needs to invest in talent cultivation, not only sending Arizona technicians to Taiwan for a year-long training, but also sending experienced Taiwanese chip engineers to work in the United States. Since TSMC decided to build a factory in the United States, there has been no turning back. It can only bite the bullet and build a factory from scratch and cultivate talents to “make a wedding dress for the semiconductor industry in the United States.” Intel (Intel) has been deeply involved in Arizona for 40 years. In 2010, its largest production base was also here, and it had a complete political lobbying mechanism. How the state government will balance the competition between the two semiconductor giants for limited resources such as talents, equipment and suppliers, and level the bowl of water is a lot of knowledge.

From TSMC to Japan and the Netherlands, an alliance between the United States and partners with key technologies is the first step. Subsequently, “sugar-coated bullets” are used to attract the best talents and companies to develop locally. Among them, there is no lack of means of both hard and soft tactics, which not only generalize the concept of national security, but also compete for the right to speak in international public opinion. After these measures are implemented, will TSMC weaken TSMC’s core competitiveness in R&D by diverting a large amount of resources to a short-term unprofitable market? On the one hand, TSMC needs to prove that it has enough sincerity to develop in the United States, and at the same time, it must meet the expectations of investors. TSMC next needs to prove that this huge risk investment can bring economic value and have a favorable impact on TSMC’s long-term balance sheet.

For the United States, the process of chip reindustrialization has a long way to go. If the economic interests and short-termism in the semiconductor industry cannot be structurally adjusted, how many chip bills and TSMC will not help. At TSMC’s event in Arizona, President Biden asked the audience, “Everyone, who said that the United States cannot lead the world in manufacturing again?” The offshore industry is an inevitable result in the process of internationalization, but the current political game in the United States , Forcibly converted to “Friendshoring” (“friendshoring”) to protect the supply chain in the United States. The specific results can not be achieved only by government orders, and the political will to solve specific problems may be the biggest bottleneck restricting TSMC’s American dream. . TSMC went to the United States to build a factory again after 25 years. Whether the “American Dream” that it is striving for this time can have a different result may not only be the “time” of the policy and the “geography” of the state government, but the most important thing is the industrial practice. “Renhe”.

