TSMC’s Financial Report: Bottoming Out and Recovery Expected in Second Half of Year

Title: TSMC’s Financial Report Indicates Bottoming Out, Recovery Expected in Second Half of 2023

Publication Date: July 20, 2023

Dolphin Investment Research predicts that Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will experience a bottoming out of its financial report in the second quarter of 2023, with a recovery expected in the second half of the year. The company’s quarterly revenue is expected to reach around $17 billion in Q3 and $19 billion in Q4, making the current revenue of the second quarter the lowest point of the year.

On July 20, 2023, TSMC released its financial report for the second quarter of 2023, revealing several key points. Firstly, the company’s revenue in Q2 reached $15.7 billion, which falls within the lower end of the performance guidance range of $15.2-16 billion. This decline in quarterly revenue can be attributed to a decrease in shipment volume by 9.6% and a rise in average shipment prices by 3.8%. The increase in prices is primarily due to higher shipments of advanced process wafers like 7nm, while the overall industry downturn has led to decreased shipments.

Regarding gross profit and gross profit margin, TSMC’s gross profit margin for Q2 was 54.1%, slightly exceeding the upper limit of the guidance range (52%-54%). However, it experienced a decline of nearly 2.2% from the previous quarter. The company’s gross profit margin has been affected by rising costs despite the rebound in average shipment prices.

TSMC’s business focus has shifted towards Core, High Performance Computing (HPC), with its share increasing to 44% and becoming a new core of the company’s operations. In terms of process nodes, the combined proportion of 5nm and 7nm remains stable at over 50%, indicating a significant demand for advanced processes.

The company’s performance guidance for the third quarter of 2023 predicts expected revenues of $16.7-17.5 billion, with a gross profit margin of 51.5-53.5%. The increase in revenue is mainly attributed to the stocking up of Apple’s new phones, while the gross profit margin is expected to decline slightly due to the erosion caused by the mass production of 3nm in the second half of the year.

Dolphin Investment Research believes that TSMC’s financial report for this quarter indicates a bottoming out, with expectations of recovery in the second half of the year. The company’s stock price has already increased by over 50%, reflecting some recovery expectations. The increase in AI demand and Apple’s new machine stocking is expected to saturate TSMC’s 5nm and 7nm capacity utilization, while the mass production of 3nm will further increase the company’s revenue scale. However, it may also bring short-term cost pressure and suppress the gross profit margin. TSMC’s performance is expected to gradually improve starting from the second half of 2023.

