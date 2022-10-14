[Epoch Times, October 14, 2022](Epoch Times reporter Li Bing comprehensive report) On October 13, TSMC, the world‘s largest semiconductor manufacturer, announced its third quarter financial report for 2022. The financial report shows that TSMC’s revenue and profit margins increased significantly in the third quarter, and the company’s net profit set a new record.

The third-quarter financial report shows that as of September 30, TSMC’s quarterly revenue was NT$613.142 billion, a year-on-year increase of 47.9% and a month-on-month increase of 14.8%; net profit was NT$280.866 billion, a year-on-year increase of 79.7% and a month-on-month increase of 18.5%; operating profit was 3,103.24 100 million Taiwan dollars, a year-on-year increase of 81.5%.

TSMC expects fourth-quarter sales of $19.9 billion to $20.7 billion, gross profit margins of 59.5% to 61.5%, and operating profit margins of 49% to 51%; sales in 2022 are expected to increase by about 30% in US dollars.

From the perspective of revenue sources, TSMC’s smartphone business revenue in the third quarter increased by 25% to 41% from the previous quarter, and high-performance computing (HPC) revenue increased by 4% to 39%. Specifically, revenue from North American customers accounted for 72% of total revenue, up from 64% in the second quarter; revenue from mainland China accounted for 8%, down from 13% in the previous quarter.

According to market research firm TrendForce, TSMC’s share of the global foundry market was as high as 53.4% ​​in the second quarter. The main figures in the third quarter financial report were significantly higher than expected, indicating that the market has strong demand for advanced process products.

In the third quarter, TSMC’s 5nm semiconductor shipments accounted for 28% of total revenue, and 7nm semiconductor shipments accounted for 26%.

Regarding the 3-nanometer demand, TSMC said that the customer’s demand for 3-nanometer exceeds TSMC’s supply, and it will be fully loaded next year, and its revenue will account for about 4% to 6% next year. The development progress of 2nm is going smoothly at present, even better than expected, and mass production is still expected in 2025 according to the progress.

Regarding the issue of setting up a factory in Nanjing, TSMC said that the Nanjing factory has obtained a one-year license covering 28 nanometers and 16 nanometers.

TSMC has been granted a one-year waiver to continue ordering U.S. chip-making equipment for expansion at its Nanjing plant after the U.S. introduced strict export controls to thwart China’s technology ambitions, Nikkei Asia reported. Produce.

The report said TSMC’s revenue in China has dropped significantly since the US was banned from producing advanced chips for Huawei-owned HiSilicon.

In 2021, China will account for 10% of TSMC’s revenue, down from 17% in 2020. In the second quarter of 2022, its revenue from China accounted for 13% of total revenue, and in the third quarter it accounted for 8%.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#