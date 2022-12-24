Beijing News Shell Finance News (Reporter Jiang Fan) Tu Guangshao, former general manager of China Investment Corporation, said at the 2022 annual meeting of the China Wealth Management 50 Forum on December 24 that it is necessary to increase financial innovation to serve the three major sectors of science and technology innovation, green and digitalization. Support for transitional economies.

Tu Guangshao pointed out that China‘s economy is undergoing three major transformations, namely innovation-driven economic development transformation led by technological innovation, green and low-carbon transformation led by green development, and digital economy and digital transformation. These three transformations are of great significance to high-quality development, and at the same time bring huge financial needs, that is, huge and long-term investment.

However, the development of the three major transitional economies has brought new tracks, and at the same time brought some new risk characteristics. Tu Guangshao said that the biggest risk in science and technology innovation is uncertainty; there are many types of risks in green finance, such as technological change risks, market risks, especially the green and low-carbon transformation risks of traditional industries; Data governance, data security and other aspects will also bring some new risk characteristics.

In his view, new asset forms are constantly emerging. For example, in the process of scientific and technological innovation, it is mainly intellectual property assets; in the process of green and low-carbon transformation, there are problems with the valuation and pricing of carbon assets and green assets; digital transformation has also produced different types and characteristics of digital assets. Finance mainly deals with assets. How to identify and manage these new assets, and how to make these assets continuously realize their value through finance are new issues that financial institutions need to think about.

In the process of serving the three major transitional economies, Tu Guangshao pointed out that financial institutions must continuously expand the three domains of financial services and increase financial services. These three major areas have some new features and new demands for financial services. Therefore, it is necessary to expand the domain of these financial service fields through financial services in these fields, so as to better meet the transformation and development needs of the three major fields.

He believes that in the field of scientific and technological innovation, it is necessary to form a scientific and technological financial domain that combines equity and creditor’s rights through venture capital and capital markets. In terms of green assets, it is necessary to form and improve the service system of green finance for the pricing of carbon assets and green assets, and the promotion of capitalization. At the same time, data capitalization should be the leading factor to promote data finance.

In addition, Tu Guangshao also pointed out that in order to accelerate the management reform of financial institutions, financial institutions are facing transformation in three major areas. At the same time, strengthen the optimization of financial ecology, improve infrastructure, supervision and other supporting policies.

