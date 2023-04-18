“Tucker Carlson”: Elon Musk wants to search for the “truth” with “TruthGPT”.

Elon Musk presented his plans for artificial intelligence on Fox News . At Tucker Carlson, he again warned of the potentially deadly dangers of unleashed artificial intelligence. His own AI project will strive for the “truth”.

Elon Musk worries that the popular AI software ChatGPT could be overtrained for “political correctness”. The tech billionaire announced in a conversation with Fox News moderator Tucker Carlson that he wanted to react to this by creating an alternative called “TruthGPT”, parts of which were broadcast on Monday.

It is “an AI that strives absolutely for truth and tries to fathom the essence of the universe”. Such software, which wants to understand mankind, may then seek less to destroy it.

The Tesla maker also repeated his warnings about the potential dangers of artificial intelligence. According to Musk, it could one day turn against its creators. What’s more, artificial intelligence overall has “the potential to destroy civilization”. You can ultimately decide to “wipe out people”.

Host Tucker Carlson What: AP

TruthGPT should therefore work like humans who want to protect the habitat of chimpanzees, although they have the ability to “hunt and kill” the monkeys all together. Musk continued that he was a big fan of the regulation of artificial intelligence. AI is definitely more dangerous than cars or rockets – two technology fields in which the Twitter owner is entrepreneurially active.

According to data from Nevada, Musk founded a company called X.AI Corp. back in March. was founded, under the umbrella of which TruthGP could now also be created. Notwithstanding his recent criticism, Musk was among the early investors who gave money to the company OpenAI, which is behind ChatGPT.

Musk sees buying Twitter as a service to freedom of expression

Musk also commented on the Twitter news service he had bought in an interview with Carlson. He admitted that the company cost him a lot of money and is currently making losses (quote: “It remains to be seen whether this (the purchase, d. editor) was financially smart”).

Then he added: “But some things are priceless. Losing money or not is a secondary issue compared to ensuring the strength of democracy. And freedom of expression is the foundation of a functioning democracy.”

When asked by the moderator how it is possible that Twitter is still working, even though Musk has laid off up to 80 percent of the old workforce, the entrepreneur replied with a tip towards the previous operators: “It turns out that you doesn’t take too many people to run Twitter. If you’re not trying to run some kind of glorified activist organization and you’re not too concerned about censorship – then it shows that you can release a lot of people.”

