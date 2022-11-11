Hou Xiaodi, the co-founder and former chief executive of self-driving truck company TuSimple Holdings Inc. (TSP), joined another major shareholder to oust the company’s board, according to a regulatory announcement on Thursday.

This time, it was another co-founder of TuSimple, Chen Mo, who suddenly attacked the board with Hou Xiaodi. The company’s board just removed Hou Xiaodi as CEO and chairman on October 30. At the time, Tucson’s directors said Hou Xiaodi’s dismissal was related to an ongoing board investigation into Tucson’s relationship with the Chinese start-up Hydron Inc.

Hou Xiaodi’s dismissal came a day after The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that TuSimple and its leadership, mainly Hou Xiaodi, were facing the FBI, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). ) and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (Committee…