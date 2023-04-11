The Black Sea Security Conference is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania and the Ministry of National Defense of Romania, in cooperation with the Center for of Defense (Ukraine).

The conference will be attended by ministers of foreign affairs and defence, heads of international institutions, government officials and independent experts, representing the participants in the international platform of Crimea. They will analyze the multidimensional impact of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine on the security situation in the Black Sea and Azov Sea regions and beyond.