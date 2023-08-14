Tuesday 22-24 August: BRICS summit in South Africa

From Tuesday 22nd to Thursday 24th August will be held in Johannesburg the XV summit of the BRICS.

All the heads of government of the member countries will be present with the exception of Vladimir Putin, who was absent due to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. In his place, however, the summit of Russian diplomacy will be present: Sergey Lavrov.

At the meeting are also invited leaders of 67 countries and representatives of the main international organizations, as well as representatives of the world of the international economy.

The central theme that will be discussed at the summit will be the enlargement of the BRICS. In fact, 23 countries have formally requested membership, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Iran.

In addition, the main geopolitical issues, the development of trade and infrastructure will be discussed. Instead, the issue of a common currency to counter the domination of the dollar will remain off the agenda.

Cover photo EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

