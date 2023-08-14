Home » Tuesday 22-24 August: BRICS summit in South Africa
Business

Tuesday 22-24 August: BRICS summit in South Africa

by admin
Tuesday 22-24 August: BRICS summit in South Africa

From Tuesday 22nd to Thursday 24th August will be held in Johannesburg the XV summit of the BRICS.

All the heads of government of the member countries will be present with the exception of Vladimir Putin, who was absent due to the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. In his place, however, the summit of Russian diplomacy will be present: Sergey Lavrov.

At the meeting are also invited leaders of 67 countries and representatives of the main international organizations, as well as representatives of the world of the international economy.

The central theme that will be discussed at the summit will be the enlargement of the BRICS. In fact, 23 countries have formally requested membership, including Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria and Iran.

In addition, the main geopolitical issues, the development of trade and infrastructure will be discussed. Instead, the issue of a common currency to counter the domination of the dollar will remain off the agenda.

Cover photo EPA/ALEXEI DRUZHININ

See also  Ifo expects price increases to slow down

You may also like

ROUNDUP 3: Lindner visits Kiev – ‘Ukraine must...

Bardonecchia, the stream overflows. Mud and debris: 5...

Tesla China Announces Price Cut of 14,000 Yuan...

SAC huts: prices are too low – accommodation...

Weak European stock markets, China in the crosshairs...

US unions: Thousands join strikes in California hotels

Reading Lang (02385) Issues Profit Warning as Sales...

Stock market, turbulence in real estate pushes Chinese...

Document management systems: What are the advantages?

From greenery to cycle paths, the projects for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy