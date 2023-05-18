Home » Tuesday 23 – Thursday 25 May 2023: European Conference on Energy Transition
Tuesday 23 – Thursday 25 May 2023: European Conference on Energy Transition

Will be held at Bordeaux the 24th edition of the European Conference on Energy Transition, an event that brings together more than 3500 participants between scientists, civil society and industry experts for three days of discussions and debates.

The 2023 edition will dedicate its workshops and plenary sessions to the theme of “carbon neutrality”: various concrete solutions will be discussed – such as spatial and urban planning, new taxation regimes, mobilization and governance entrusted to citizens – to achieve the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

In addition, large space will be dedicated to role of communities as a leader and hub of the ecological and energy transition.

