Home » Tuesday 30 – Wednesday 31 May 2023: EU-US Trade and Technology Council
Business

Tuesday 30 – Wednesday 31 May 2023: EU-US Trade and Technology Council

by admin
Tuesday 30 – Wednesday 31 May 2023: EU-US Trade and Technology Council

In Luleå, Sweden, the fourth meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC), the platform that promotes and coordinates transatlantic relations in the field of trade and technological development. The European Union will be represented on this occasion by the Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis and the Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.

Second Bloombergthe central topic of the meeting will be a greater alignment on the control of foreign investments to prevent “our capital and our knowledge from supporting the technological development of rivals that threaten our national security”, with a clear reference to China. Furthermore, according to a draft also viewed by Bloomberg, a point will also be made of the situation regarding the sector of semiconductorson which there are improvements in terms of production and accessibility to markets.

Cover photo EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

See also  Rolls-Royce's first pure electric car, The Shining, released the first star door - IT and Transportation

You may also like

“Digital euro in three or four years”

Tim, Elio Schiavo appointed president of Olivetti

Antimafia, yet another specious polemic against Colosimo

“Meloni is a Nazi at heart”. The premier...

The economy slows down, Italians are pessimistic: consumer...

Berlusconi, the aircraft fleet weighs down Fininvest’s balance...

Mediolanum ETFs: Is It Worth Investing? How do...

Sunday 28 May 2023: ballot in Türkiye

“William has a lover (with secret daughter)”, bombshell...

The economy slows down, Italians are pessimistic: consumer...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy