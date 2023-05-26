Tuesday 30 – Wednesday 31 May 2023: EU-US Trade and Technology Council

In Luleå, Sweden, the fourth meeting of the EU-US Trade and Technology Council (TTC), the platform that promotes and coordinates transatlantic relations in the field of trade and technological development. The European Union will be represented on this occasion by the Commissioner for Trade Valdis Dombrovskis and the Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager.

Second Bloombergthe central topic of the meeting will be a greater alignment on the control of foreign investments to prevent “our capital and our knowledge from supporting the technological development of rivals that threaten our national security”, with a clear reference to China. Furthermore, according to a draft also viewed by Bloomberg, a point will also be made of the situation regarding the sector of semiconductorson which there are improvements in terms of production and accessibility to markets.