Home » Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Export restrictions on gallium and germanium to China take effect – International Affairs
Business

Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Export restrictions on gallium and germanium to China take effect – International Affairs

by admin
Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Export restrictions on gallium and germanium to China take effect – International Affairs

As announced at the beginning of July, the regulations will come into force on August 1st restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on exports of the two critical metals to safeguard national security and interests.

The two minerals are indispensable for the production of semiconductorsin turn crucial for the energy and digital transition.

The restrictions could seriously damage the European Union given the heavy dependence on China for the supply of these minerals. However, the consequences are not currently foreseeable because the measure provides for more controls but not a real suspension.

See also  Lenses and glasses paid for in cash, in which cases is the tax deduction still allowed?

You may also like

Title: “The Fed’s Continued Interest Rate Hikes Amplify...

Women’s World Cup: What footballers earn – consultant...

Skoda completely renews the style and technology of...

The subsidy falls, the price rises

Johnson & Johnson’s Bankruptcy Strategy Falters as Lawsuits...

U.S. Stocks Close with Collective Gains, Tech Stocks...

Biogen acquisisce Reata Pharmaceuticals per $7,3 mld

Video: Amazon driver jumps fully clothed into a...

Volkswagen cuts sales estimates. In China I relaunch...

Finances: Generation Z considers itself very knowledgeable about...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy