Tuesday, August 1, 2023: Export restrictions on gallium and germanium to China take effect – International Affairs

As announced at the beginning of July, the regulations will come into force on August 1st restrictions imposed by the Chinese government on exports of the two critical metals to safeguard national security and interests.

The two minerals are indispensable for the production of semiconductorsin turn crucial for the energy and digital transition.

The restrictions could seriously damage the European Union given the heavy dependence on China for the supply of these minerals. However, the consequences are not currently foreseeable because the measure provides for more controls but not a real suspension.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

