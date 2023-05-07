TUI boss warns against spontaneous bookings due to high prices

TUI boss warns against spontaneous bookings in summer 2023. picture alliance/dpa | Carsten Koall

TUI boss Sebastian Ebel predicts the end of spontaneous last-minute holidays in summer due to high demand in the post-pandemic period. He points out that prices will be higher rather than lower just before departure, which makes booking holidays on the fly less appealing. Early booking is recommended to allow for better planning for both travelers and tour operators.

For years, last-minute air travel has attracted the adventurous and bargain hunters. If you only booked days or even hours before departure, you could not only be spontaneous, but also strike a bargain or two. According to TUI boss Sebastian Ebel, these times are now over. He informed the “Bild am Sonntag” that there will be no last-minute summer after the end of the pandemic.

Gone are the days of cheap flights, says Sebastian Ebel

Sebastian Ebel, head of the tourism group TUI, sees the era of cheap flights finally over and warns against spontaneous bookings in summer due to high prices. The group is experiencing exceptionally high demand after the corona pandemic, Ebel told the “picture on sunday” with. Greece in particular is booked well. And in some holiday resorts there are almost no more free hotel beds.

Ebel concludes that there will be no “last-minute summer” in 2023, as is known from previous years. He says: “On the contrary: Shortly before departure, the prices will be higher rather than cheaper, because the hoteliers and airlines also know that there are still a lot of bookings at short notice”. He also warns: “Spontaneous bargains will be the absolute exception.”

What travelers should also not forget is the low capacity at airports. The demand clearly exceeds the supply. With a few exceptions for marketing campaigns, cheap offers will no longer be as they used to be, says Ebel. Timely bookings are also an advantage for the travel group. In this way, TUI and other providers can better plan their capacities.

