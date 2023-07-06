TUM, LMU, CDTM: What makes the Munich universities so successful?

Munich scene heads: Personio founder Hanno Renner, investor Susanne Klatten, UnternehmerTUM Managing Director Thomas Zeller (above, from left), Cargokite founder Amelie Binder, TUM professor Ann-Kathrin Achleitner, Celonis co-founder Bastian Nominacher (below, from left) Personio, picture alliance / SvenSimon | Frank Hoermann/SVEN SIMON, Amelie Binder, Celonis; Collage: start-up scene

Prototypes of an electric car are being tested in front of the building on Freddie-Mercury-Strasse in Munich’s Schwabing district. The “Munich Urban Colab” is a place of work for resourceful founders who are just beginning to build up their startup. You can attend workshops here, work together or create prototypes in the high-tech workshop, as Thomas Zeller says. He is part of the management team of UnternehmerTUM, a university-related institution of the Technical University of Munich – hence the three capital letters at the end of the name.

Full program

The Urban Colab is one of UnternehmerTUM’s offerings, but there are many more, emphasizes Zeller on the way through the spacious corridors. These include the start-up incubator “Xpreneurs” as well as a “Digital Hub Mobility” or the “appliedAI Initiative” for artificial intelligence. Even small series can be produced in the TUM Maker Space in the Garching district and on Freddy-Mercury-Straße.

However, the Urban Colab is more about the very early phases of startups, which require a lot of manual work – be it creating a physical prototype or developing and testing a digital offering. Suitable contact persons for everything can be found in the appropriately sorted areas of the five-storey concrete building, in which investors also have rooms available, meetings take place or workshops are held. A “business design sprint” is currently underway on the ground floor, in which various business models are being fine-tuned. The results will be discussed in less than half an hour, says the clock beamed onto the screen.