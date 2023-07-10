Tumoni: A New App democratizing access to remittance services for Central Americans

Title: Tumoni App Aims to Democratize Remittance Services to Central America

Introduction:

Tumoni, a new app co-founded by three Nicaraguans and an American, aims to facilitate access to sending remittances to Central America. The founders, Paolo Delaunay, Andreas Freund, Yulio Stobbe, and Gregor Freund, came up with the idea after experiencing the difficulties faced by migrants when accessing financial services. Their objective is to democratize these services and make them more accessible to everyone.

App Launch and Team Expansion:

Although the app is not yet available, the Tumoni website is expected to be launched by the September holidays. The team, which currently consists of ten people, has been joined by three more Nicaraguans, a Costa Rican, and a Salvadoran. With a diverse team, Tumoni aims to cater to the unique needs of Central American migrants.

Context of Central American Migration:

The Central American region has been experiencing a significant increase in migration to the United States over the past few years. This inspired the founders of Tumoni to address the challenges faced by migrants specifically in accessing financial services. The sociopolitical situation in Nicaragua since 2018 has also contributed to a migratory crisis in the country, with thousands seeking refuge in the United States.

How Tumoni Works:

Tumoni has a social focus, aiming to reduce costs for migrants who have access to debit cards. By optimizing the value chain and leveraging technology, Tumoni intends to offer more affordable remittance services. The app plans to issue cards and establish banking services in the Central American region, challenging the current remittance market with high costs for migrants in the United States.

Combining Remittance Models:

Tumoni’s business model combines existing remittance models in the market. The app will open bank accounts for users and offer them cards, potentially earning commissions when they make payments in stores. The app also plans to offer lines of credit, which would be more affordable than existing options. This approach allows Tumoni to tailor pricing based on individual risk profiles, reducing costs for users.

Pioneering Remittance Innovation:

Tumoni is set to be a pioneer in remittance services in Central America. While the business model has been implemented elsewhere since the end of last year, Central America has yet to benefit from such innovations. The app has already garnered significant interest, with over five thousand people, including nearly a thousand Nicaraguans, on the waiting list to use the services.

Rise in Remittances to Nicaragua:

The Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN) reported a substantial increase in remittance income from the United States until May of this year. The total amount reached 1,488.1 million dollars, nearly double the remittance income from 2022. Experts predict that workers’ remittances will be the primary driver of growth for Nicaragua’s economy in the coming year.

Challenging External Environment:

Despite the positive impact of remittances, Nicaragua faces challenges in the short term. The country’s external environment, including high international oil prices and a weakened trade deficit, may pose economic challenges. Nevertheless, the expected growth in workers’ remittances is predicted to offset these difficulties and significantly expand the secondary income surplus.

Conclusion:

Tumoni’s innovative approach to remittance services aims to democratize access and reduce costs for Central American migrants. With the forthcoming app launch, the founders hope to revolutionize the remittance market and leverage technology to cater to the needs of migrants, ultimately contributing to economic growth in the region.