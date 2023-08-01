Tunisia: cooperation with Italy intensifies in Zarzis

“The industrial model of Italian companies is that of co-development, the main objective of which is to promote mutual and sustainable economic growth through the transfer of skills and training between Italian and Tunisian economic operators. We are ready to support a structured path that focuses on concrete opportunities to further develop economic collaboration in a key North African country”. With these words, the general manager of Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo, Letizia Pizzi, commented on the agreement signed last week in Zarzis, in southern Tunisia, with the Parc d’Activités Economiques de Zarzis, represented by Chaouki Friaa, president and facility manager.

The memorandum of understanding signed by the two parties provides for mutual support in the promotion of the companies of the two countries and the exchange of know-how.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Italian Ambassador in Tunis, Fabrizio Saggio, said in turn that the memorandum “places within the framework of Italy’s all-round commitment towards Tunisia, which has economic cooperation one of its pillars”. Italy, added the Ambassador, “is at the forefront of supporting the Tunisian economy and pays particular attention to the south of the country and its enormous potential. This above all with reference to the development of renewable energies, which sees Italy and Tunisia united in the creation of the Elmed strategic infrastructure”. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

