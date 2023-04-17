Tunisia: soon a business forum with Italian companies

A business forum before the summer to further explore the already important economic relations between Italy and Tunisia. It is one of the issues that emerged at the Farnesina during the joint press conference between the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and the Tunisian Nabil Ammar.

“Relations between our two countries must go on – said Tajani – Tunisia is a country close to us and we believe that there must be a strong presence of economic diplomacy, with Italian investments, joint ventures and a business forum in sectors where there is a common interest also in view of the start of work next year on the Elmed project”, the 600 megawatt submarine interconnection which will link Capo Bon with Sicily.

During the press conference, the issue of migration was also addressed and it was repeatedly underlined that Tunisia too is in turn undergoing migratory pressure from the south and from Libya.

Ammar, for his part, stressed that what is needed above all is economic development and recalled the strong ties between the two shores of the Mediterranean. “In Tunisia – said the Tunisian minister – more than 900 Italian companies are already operating, if the Tunisian economy grows, so does the Italian economy” .

Tunisia will benefit from a program which envisages the entry into Italy of 4,000 workers who will be specially trained and will relocate in exchange for guaranteed jobs.

The decision of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to grant funds considered necessary to restart the country and which the same Fund has linked to the introduction of reforms of the public apparatus and the system of subsidies now in force weighs on the future of Tunisia. On this point, Tunisia’s willingness to proceed with the reforms emerged during the conversation between the two ministers, but also the need for different timescales from those that the IMF would like to see applied. “From this point of view – Tajani said – Italy is working politically so that IMF funds are granted in several tranches linked to a gradual implementation of the reforms” and not tied to a reform to be implemented tout court, precisely with the idea of ​​giving the government of Tunis more time. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

