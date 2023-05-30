Tunisia: textiles conquering the European market

According to the analysis of the Textile technical center (Cettex), during the first three months of the year 2023, Tunisia is positioned as the eighth supplier of clothing to the European Union, with a market share of 3.06%. The Tunisian media report it.

Tunisian textile exports to the European Union recorded a notable increase, by 16.28%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Tunisia recorded double-digit growth in the main traditional EU markets with the exception of Spain (- 2.58%).

An important growth was recorded on the German market (+31.19%) and a consolidation of Tunisian exports in France and Italy, respectively third and textile supplier customer, can be observed. The value of European clothing imports reached 21.817 billion euros and marks a slight decrease, by -0.65%, compared to the value recorded during the first three months of 2022. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the booming art industry in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/larte-africana-ora-e-trendy