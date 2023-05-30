Home » Tunisia: textiles conquering the European market
Business

Tunisia: textiles conquering the European market

by admin

According to the analysis of the Textile technical center (Cettex), during the first three months of the year 2023, Tunisia is positioned as the eighth supplier of clothing to the European Union, with a market share of 3.06%. The Tunisian media report it.

Tunisian textile exports to the European Union recorded a notable increase, by 16.28%, compared to the first quarter of 2022. Tunisia recorded double-digit growth in the main traditional EU markets with the exception of Spain (- 2.58%).

An important growth was recorded on the German market (+31.19%) and a consolidation of Tunisian exports in France and Italy, respectively third and textile supplier customer, can be observed. The value of European clothing imports reached 21.817 billion euros and marks a slight decrease, by -0.65%, compared to the value recorded during the first three months of 2022. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

© breaking latest news

Read our focus on the booming art industry in Africa: https://www.africaeaffari.it/rivista/larte-africana-ora-e-trendy

See also  The iPhone 13 antenna is made of plastic water bottles-Apple iPhone

You may also like

Kai-fu Lee, Chairman of Innovation Works: Every existing...

Glencore, meeting in Rome to bring lithium production...

30 stocks recommended by top analysts on Wall...

Increasingly digital Europeans in work, play and social...

Real Estate: Falling Prices – The Return of...

Juventus makes peace with sports justice with a...

Heating: master optician demonstrates against Habeck’s heat pump...

Sampdoria: Ferrero won’t give up, the transfer risks...

Pd, Schlein crippled. Bad luck with Metsola, summit...

Administrative, Conte freezes Schlein: “Meloni can’t fight with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy