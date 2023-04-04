Saudi Arabia is ready to strengthen its investments in Tunisia and to carry out joint projects. This was underlined by the Saudi Minister of Commerce, Majed Ksibi, during a virtual meeting with the Tunisian Minister of Commerce and Export Development, Kalthoum Ben Rejeb.

Ksibi also said that his country remains open to Tunisia’s various proposals to develop cooperation, underlining the need to continue the dialogue through the creation of joint working groups, the Tunisian trade ministry reported yesterday.

The two sides agreed to form joint technical teams between the two countries, working to strengthen cooperation on conformity certificates and the development of export and trade investment. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

