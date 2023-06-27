Tupac ornament, Trump toy: That’s what my Temu shopping trip was like

I have ordered four products from Temu, including a Tupac ornament. Danny Santana

Temu is reputable, but it has its weaknesses — most notably, slow shipping speeds and too many marketing emails.

I’ve bought many weird items through the app, but settled on four for a total of $13.41.

The saying “it’s too good to be true” doesn’t apply to Temu’s prices, but don’t expect the world.

After purchasing my first items from Temu, I can safely say that I got what I paid for.

Temu is based in Boston but owned by a Chinese company

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Temu is a subsidiary of Chinese trading company PDD Holdings. It provides a marketplace for merchants, mostly based in China, to sell consumers heavily discounted everyday items — and some wacky items too.

The marketplace is often compared to Shein for its low prices and connection to China, but to me it’s more comparable to Amazon or eBay in that it offers a lot more than just clothing.

Launched in September 2022, Temu primarily caters to US customers, but expanded to Canada this year. The app is also popular with shoppers looking for cheap deals given the high cost of living. According to Bloomberg, Temu Downloaded 24 million times since its inception and has passed the mark of eleven million active users.

I was skeptical about buying anything on Temu. With prices that low, I had a feeling that the items would be of poor quality. I even doubted they would get to me unscathed.

I scrolled through Temu hometo get ideas for what to buy—from lightning deals to items under a dollar—and looked for everyday items like pens or sponges for washing dishes. Additionally, when I hit the search bar, Temu would list products that were particularly popular that day. Like Amazon, Temu has a “strange things” category for customers to purchase.

Donald Trump toy

Some of the more eccentric items at the marketplace include an extra-powerful fart spray, a Donald Trump rubber ducky toy, and a loaf-shaped pillow, all for under $5. As a sneaker fan, I’ve also spotted many fake Yeezys and Jordans on the platform that just don’t add up in terms of shoe shape and price.

Shipping takes a long time

I ended up getting four items. Two of these are more suited to work: a stack of multi-colored sticky notes and a charging cable that can power USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning USB devices. I also ordered an electric hand blender and a decorative Tupac ornament for my living room. These items cost me $13.41 including free shipping.

Temu tries to upsell you at checkout based on your search history and similar items in your cart, but completing my purchase was easy after declining the app’s recommendations. I ordered the items on February 23rd and had a window of between March 3rd and March 9th to receive them at my home in New York City.

The items took two full weeks to arrive, and because they were late arriving on March 9th, Temu gave me a $5 coupon. Normally I would say that’s not enough money for the inconvenience, but $5 is a lot for the app.

I didn’t pay for shipping, so the long wait didn’t affect my opinion of the app all that much. In the world of digital commerce we live in, I would expect items to arrive quicker. But I was more excited to see what condition the items would arrive in.

Dozens of marketing emails irritated me

What irritated me were the dozens of marketing emails Temu flooded my inbox with after the purchase. From the time of purchase to the time I actually received the items, I have received 30 unrelated emails from Temu advising of “happy hour” offers. Nine more were sent after USPS delivery was completed.

My package came in an orange sealed bag with branding similar to what customers get when they buy clothes from fast fashion brands like H&M, Shein and FashionNova.

My package also arrived with a large hole in my mailbox. For a package that came from abroad, I would have preferred it to have arrived in a small box that is better equipped to withstand bumps and travel.

Every item had a downside

Each item arrived as described in the app but had at least one downside.

The sticky notes are sufficient for jotting down reminders or to-do lists for myself, but they’re not as sticky as traditional post-it notes. They feel like they’re about to fall out of a folder or binder as you walk.

The charging cable with three connections lies comfortably in the hand. It doesn’t feel like a cheap cable at all. The problem is that it takes too long to charge my devices. I charged my Samsung S23+ with the cable from a wall outlet for an hour and it only increased the battery percentage by 32%.

The Tupac ornament actually looks similar to Tupac, you have to hand that to the manufacturer. It even shows his signature nose ring, which he wore before his death. But one leg of the ornament is noticeably longer than the other, making the item look askew when I stand it up.

By far the best item I have ordered is the electric blender. It requires two double AA batteries, which are not included. That’s disappointing, but to be expected for a product that costs $2.18. Still, the blender packs quite a punch once it’s turned on. The packaging also gives recommendations for the best use of the device, for example for breaking eggs, mixing drinks and mixing sauces for desserts or appetizers.

In the future, I will have the Temu app on my smartphone and flip through it when I’m bored. But I would advise others to only order products that they can wait about two weeks for.

Thankfully, customers leave many reviews to help you decide what’s worth buying. The saying “it’s too good to be true” doesn’t apply to Temu’s prices, but you get what you pay for. Don’t expect the world.

