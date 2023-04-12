There haven’t been real Tupper parties like they used to for a long time. The exclusive distribution from home with invited guests who are interested in the plastic containers ended at the latest with Tupperware’s online shop. Everyone can conveniently order all the boxes online there. In addition, the product, which used to be so coveted, is now available in 1,900 discount stores in the USA.

Tupperware in Germany soon at the discounter?

In Germany, at the end of last year, there were already plans to hold sales talks with large retail chains such as Rewe or discounters such as Aldi and Lidl. In the American home market, sales in 2022 had collapsed by a fifth to $ 303 million. At the end of last week, the plastic can manufacturer admitted massive economic problems. This first profit warning from Friday was followed by a second today. In between there was a slump in Tupperware shares by almost 50 percent in one day. What happens next depends on the planned sale of company-owned real estate, which – so it is hoped – should bring in up to 700 million dollars. That would be more than two annual sales.

What about the long-term guarantee for Tupperware?

If even that doesn’t help anymore, there is still hope that another manufacturer will at least take over the trademark rights and then let the good old Tupperware live on in a different form. The high level of awareness could be an opportunity for interested parties to continue the company with the world-famous plastic cans. However, it is not possible to predict today whether they will also want to keep the long-term guarantee promise. According to the manufacturer, Tupperware should last a particularly long time and thus justify a higher selling price compared to other boxes that look very similar.