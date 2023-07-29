Tupperware: Mysterious stock boom – 350 percent in five days

Economy Stumbling US group

350 percent in five days – mysterious boom in Tupperware shares

Status: 28.07.2023 | Reading time: 2 minutes

Tupperware parties popularized the brand throughout the 1950s and 1960s

Quelle: Getty Images via AFP/SCOTT OLSON

Tupperware shares have skyrocketed in the last week. Observers speak of an almost incomprehensible development and suspect a certain similarity to the hype surrounding the Gamestop share in 2021.

Shares in Tupperware, a brand known for its resealable food storage containers, continued their recent price display on Thursday. The papers closed around 50 percent higher at $ 2.97 with an extremely high trading volume. The increases over the past five trading days added up to around 350 percent.

Observers spoke of an almost incomprehensible development, since there were still concerns about the US group. In April, Tupperware had expressed doubts about being able to continue business operations in view of weak sales. It was also said that errors had been found in previous balance sheets.

The price fireworks are similar to those of Bed Bath & Beyond, GameStop and other “meme” stocks that have seen large numbers of small investors jumping up short-term. In addition, there was speculation in the papers on a “short squeeze” as the reason for the price rally. Investors have to stock up on paper at all costs because their bets on falling prices have not worked out.

Tupperware parties propelled the brand to prominence during the consumer boom of the 1950s and 1960s, and their airtight and watertight containers took the market by storm. However, sales have declined in recent years. Cheaper or more fashionable containers are available in stores or online. The company also found it difficult to appeal to younger target groups.

