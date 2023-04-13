Tupperware faces bankruptcy amid rising debts, falling sales: shares plunge 95%

Tupperwarethe historic brand that has revolutionized the kitchen of millions of families by inventing the colorful refrigerator containers with airtight caps, is on the verge of bankruptcy. The iconic US company, with its 77 years of life, is in danger of closure due to rising debts and falling sales. According to reports from the foreign agency Bloomberg, the company is owed a debt of almost 700 million dollars. While the shares plunged by nearly the 50% in the last week he was born in 95% in one yearfor this reason it is in a liquidity crisis and is looking for new capital to survive.

Always synonymous with food preservation, the Tupperware brand is an international icon to the point that the name is used to refer to any plastic container. And yet, the company has been living one for years deep crisis. According to insiders, the fault lies above all with the company’s executives: in a hypercompetitive, crowded market, full of imitators capable of producing at lower costs and selling at lower prices, Tupperware it failed to innovate and remained stagnant, always the same, for twenty years. There was a brief resurgence during the lockdown. When people cooked more at home, it seemed like Tupperwares were back in style, but the upside proved to be temporary.

Now the new big challenge. The brand, born in Florida in 1946 from the idea of ​​Earl Tupper, has been a symbol of the great initiative of US entrepreneurship thanks to its products. At a time when refrigerators were not widespread and too expensive for most of the world‘s population, Tupperware entered the market with a precious gimmick, thanks to the use of new plastic materials to keep food fresh longer.

But the real success of Tupperware is due not to its founder, but to Brownie Wisethe woman who invented the sales model which literally brought the brand to all homes first in America and then in the world. In fact, Wise had the idea of ​​selling the product not in shops or supermarkets but directly in homes, organizing small private events. These events became known as “Tupperware party” in the 50s and 60s, one of the symbols of the consumerist revolution. The “model Wise” – door-to-door sellers, all freelancers paid with a fixed salary to which percentages of sales were added – will remain the main one company business model until 2003the year in which it was archived and outdated due to the crisis that will perhaps lead to the closure of Tupperware.

