Tupperware, the company of airtight containers in crisis

To make the fortune of the brand Tupperware, the leak-proof polyethylene food containers, were very popular neighborly grills in the United States in the 1960s. A success that lasted 77 years or since Earl Tupper he founded the company in 1946. But habits have changed and young Americans, while continuing to love the barbecue, rarely come to their neighbors with pre-cooked food stored in well-known containers.

The result is obvious: Tupperware shares have lost 90% of their value in one year. In short, Tupperware is on the verge of bankruptcy and has had to file a document on the stock exchange stating that there are “substantial doubts about the company’s ability to continue to operate while it is working with consultants to find financing”.

The company also said it was exploring potential layoffs and reviewing its real estate portfolio. There New York Stock Exchange warned that Tupperware shares are at risk of being delisted for failing to file its annual report. “The company is doing everything in its power to mitigate the impacts of recent events and we are taking immediate steps to seek additional funding,” the CEO said. Miguel Fernandez.

The shares have lost 90% in value

The company last year sought to revamp production to appeal to younger customers and struck a deal with Target, an online site specializing in kitchen tools, to sell its new products. Among the problems is also the drop in the number of sellers. In fact, Tupperware made its fortune with door-to-door sales where the sellers taught how to use these containers correctly. Retail analyst Neil Saunders believes Tupperware products are failing to make a splash among younger consumers. “The company was a very innovative brand for kitchen gadgets – Saunders said – but it has really lost its edge”. In one year, Tupperware shares fell from $21 to $1.28.