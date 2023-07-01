Turbulent money markets – BlackRock manager: «Invest in change!» – News

The money markets are changing. The loose monetary policy is over, at the same time inflation is not under control. This is forcing the entire industry and with it asset managers like BlackRock to rethink. But how should this change take place and what needs to change? An expert classifies.

In the past, the economist worked for UBS, among others. Since 2018 he has headed the capital market strategy group for Germany, Switzerland, Austria and Eastern Europe for BlackRock, the world‘s largest asset manager.

SRF News: You have more than 20 years of professional experience. Are you experiencing a completely new situation now?

Martin Lück: The German Chancellor Scholz spoke of a turning point. We are also experiencing this turning point on the financial markets. I haven’t experienced that in all these years.

We recommend investing in “mega-powers” such as combating climate change, new energy sources or artificial intelligence.

Is the aggressive war against Ukraine an accelerator of this change?

It’s an acceleration of transformations that we might have seen anyway. For example in combating climate change. The energy crisis in the wake of the attack on Ukraine shows that we urgently need to switch to other energy sources because we have become too dependent on fossil fuels.

For BlackRock, does that mean you have to rethink?

In our recently published paper, we point out that investors should invest in these “mega forces”, in these changes. Whether that’s artificial intelligence or the changes I’ve already mentioned.

You write in the report: Will climate damage dominate the impact on economic growth?

They probably will. We will not be able to stop climate change completely from one moment to the next. In order to at least mitigate it, investments are needed that the states cannot finance from their own resources. This is where investments via the capital markets come into play.

How does BlackRock trade itself? Do you want to invest sustainably?

We see ourselves as trustees for our customers. So we have to make sure that, on the one hand, the returns are good and, on the other hand, the funds are well invested. We support companies that are already investing in sustainable technologies. And motivate others to embark on this path.

If we as BlackRock are criticized from both sides, then we must be doing something right.

This alignment has drawn criticism from left to right. In the US, for example, republican states such as Missouri, Louisiana and Texas have blacklisted BlackRock with accusations of wokeness. With what consequences?

On the one hand we are accused of greenwashing, on the other hand we are accused of wokeness. Our CEO, Larry Fink, said: If we get criticized from both sides and get a beating from both sides, then we must be doing something right.

Are you undeterred? Not even by accusing it of being hypocritical because BlackRock is still the largest investor in companies in the oil and gas industry?

We take this very seriously. But we need a transition process. For many, this is not fast enough. If you go into this process and take a clear position, then you will also receive criticism. But that doesn’t deter us from the path.

The conversation was conducted by Karoline Arn.

Legend: The development of the SMI, shown on the Zurich Stock Exchange. KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza

