The reform of the CCP’s financial system has led to intensive changes in senior personnel in the banking industry, and the CCP’s state-owned banks are in a period of turmoil. At the same time, six executives from central enterprises have also been dismissed.

Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China and many other state-owned banks resigned intensively

The two sessions of the Communist Party of China decided to reform the financial system, which has led to frequent turnover of senior personnel in the state-owned banks of the Communist Party of China.

Chinanews.com, the official Chinese Communist Party media, reported on March 23 that the Bank of China announced on March 21 that Vice President Wang Wei had resigned. On the same day, the Agricultural Bank of China announced the resignation of Vice President Zhang Yi. Earlier, Bank of China Chairman Liu Liange also resigned.

Within a few days, the resignation of three state-owned bank executives aroused concern.

Zhongxin Finance has noticed that since the beginning of this year, the senior management of many state-owned banks has undergone intensive changes.

Bank of China has undergone frequent personnel changes this year, and many senior executives have resigned.

Earlier, Chen Huaiyu resigned from the position of vice president of Bank of China due to work transfer; Leng Jie resigned from the positions of employee supervisor and member of the due diligence supervision committee of Bank of China due to age; Wang Zhiheng resigned from the position of vice president due to job transfer.

The vice president, chairman of the board of supervisors and chief risk officer of the Agricultural Bank of China resigned; a vice president of China Construction Bank resigned; the employee representative supervisor of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China resigned; the secretary of the board of directors of the Bank of Communications resigned.

From March 19th to 21st, Li Xi, secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, went to Hubei for investigation and said that it is necessary to strengthen the reform of the discipline inspection and supervision system for enterprises under central management. Executives of state-owned enterprises and central enterprises were sacked.

On March 23, the official website of the State Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection stated that Xia Zhong, former member of the party group and deputy general manager of the State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC), deputy secretary of the party committee and vice chairman of the China Electricity Council, is currently accepting Disciplinary inspection and supervision team of the State Supervisory Commission stationed in the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council and Panjin City Supervisory Commission of Liaoning Province for disciplinary inspection and supervision investigation.

On the same day, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Committee also notified five other executives of central enterprises who were investigated.

The official website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and National Supervision Commission shows that Xu Zhiqing, the former party secretary and chairman of the National Energy Group Kehuan Group Guonenglang Xinming Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., has voluntarily surrendered and is currently accepting the National Energy Group Disciplinary Inspection Team and Beijing Pinggu District. Disciplinary review and supervisory investigation by the supervisory committee.

Zhang Zhigang, the former deputy general manager of China Datang Power Fuel Co., Ltd., is currently undergoing disciplinary inspection and supervision investigation by the China Datang Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team and the Binzhou Supervisory Committee of Shandong Province.

Sheng Xiaoming, the former general manager of China Datang Beijing Datang Fuel Co., Ltd., is currently undergoing disciplinary inspection and supervision investigation by the China Datang Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team and the Binzhou City Supervisory Committee of Shandong Province.

Qu Hui, deputy director of the Planning Department of the UHV Division of the State Grid Corporation, is currently undergoing disciplinary inspection and supervision investigations by the Disciplinary Inspection and Supervision Team of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the State Supervisory Commission in the State Grid and the Hanzhong City Supervisory Committee of Shaanxi Province.

Sun Xiaodong, the former general manager of SINOMACH Hengtian Group Hengtian Asset Management Co., Ltd., is currently undergoing disciplinary inspection and supervision investigation by the SINOMACH Disciplinary Committee and Taishun County Supervisory Committee of Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

In February 2021, Beijing Langxinming Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. officially changed its name to Guoneng Langxinming Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd., which belongs to China Energy Group and is mainly engaged in water treatment projects and water investment, construction, operation and noise control.

Datang Power Fuel Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Datang Group Co., Ltd. (Datang Group), mainly engaged in coal sales, natural gas supply, high-tech development and consulting of electric energy, equipment sales and consulting, etc.

Beijing Datang Fuel Co., Ltd. is also affiliated to Datang Group. It was established in 2006. The company’s business scope includes sales of coal, metal materials, non-metallic ores and their products, and metal ores.

State Power Investment Corporation, China Energy Group and Datang Group are all major state-owned electric power enterprises in China. State Grid is China‘s largest power grid company. Its business area covers 26 provinces, covering more than 88% of China‘s land area, and serves more than 1.1 billion people with power supply.

SINOMACH, also known as China National Machinery Industry Corporation, is an important state-owned backbone enterprise directly managed by the central government. It originated from the First Ministry of Machinery Industry and was developed by more than 70 scientific research and design institutes, equipment manufacturing and industrial and trade enterprises of the former Ministry of Machinery Industry. come. The company is positioned as a comprehensive equipment industry group.

