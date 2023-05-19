Turin European capital of volleyball with the Super Finals Cev of the Champions Leagu

Listen to the audio version of the article

On Saturday 20 May Turin with its Pala Alpitour will be the European capital of volleyball. In fact, the title of women’s and men’s European club champion is awarded in just one day. Unusually, there are no Italian teams to challenge each other. But a little bit of Italy will also be on the field. The women’s final is between two Turkish teams, from Istanbul, the VakifBank coached by Giovanni Guidetti and with Paola Egonu and Eczacibasi Dynavit on the field. The men’s final, on the other hand, will see two Polish teams contend for the title: Grupa Azoty Kedzierzyn-Kozle and Jastrzebski Wegiel. The winning formations will be awarded 500,000 euros each for a total prize pool of 1.5 million euros.

Waiting for the European

However, 2023 is a special year for Italian volleyball, given that after the Super Finals of the Cev Champions League (which return to the Peninsula for the second time after the 2021 edition held in Verona), Italy will organize both continental national, involving nine cities including Turin. «This is a very special year for the volleyball family, as it coincides with the 50th anniversary of the CEV – underlined the president Aleksandar Boričić -. This year, Italy, which has been a true stronghold of volleyball for many decades, has expressed its desire to co-host this important event, whose program includes two awaited matches together with entertainment of the best level, as rightly expect from modern volleyball. The venue for this year’s Super Finals – the iconic Pala Alpitour in Italy’s first capital, Turin – will welcome thousands of fans from across Europe, all equally eager to witness world-class matches in a venue where memories of the Winter Olympics of 2006 are still very vivid. I am sure that with everyone’s help, we will deliver a truly unforgettable show and experience for all who watch from the grandstands as well as many others who will watch the event on TV via the Internet.”

Federal President Giuseppe Manfredi did not hide his disappointment at the absence of Italian teams but said he was «certain that the Turin public will not fail to support the world-class protagonists who will take to the field and who will give great emotions. It is always a pleasure and an honor for us to host top-level events such as the Champions League Finals, a sporting event which has recorded exceptional numbers in recent years and which we were thrilled to be able to host when the European Confederation offered us the opportunity to do so”.

The economic impact

The President of the Piedmont Region Alberto Cirio reiterated the importance of the arrival «on the Piedmontese territory of the Super Finals of the CEV Champions League. Events like this, absolute excellence in sport, are also an engine of tourism and growth and this is why the Region puts its commitment into action to attract and support them, aware that every euro of public resources invested in high-level sporting events , like this one, generate a 7 and a half times greater impact on the local economy. Turin and Piedmont are confirmed as a point of reference at the highest levels of world sport and it is a pleasure to welcome athletes and spectators who, with the occasion of the competitions, will be able to discover the many beauties of this land”. Concepts reaffirmed by Stefano Lo Russo, Mayor of Turin: «With the Super Finals we are bringing another great sporting event to Turin and we are really proud of it. We are pleased to welcome the four best European teams under the Mole for a day of sport that we are sure will be exciting. Major events represent an important economic driving force in the city and are a precious vehicle for promotion as well as a stimulus for grassroots sporting practice, especially among the youngest».

The productive effort

“We are very satisfied with the response from broadcasters for Saturday’s finals: we will have 75 countries in the world connected thanks to the 28 broadcasters who have acquired the rights, as well as distribution through the official EuroVolley.Tv platform – said Ottavia Perra, Media Sales Director of Infront Italy which deals with the “production” of the event -. The response from the public was also fantastic: the PalaAlpitour is a very prestigious venue and, despite the absence of Italian teams, the facility is practically sold out. This bodes well for the European Championship, of which Infront holds the media rights and TV production and which will see nine Italian cities protagonists of a European event spread across 8 countries. For the CEV Super Finals we worked hard on the quality of the television product, through cutting-edge production solutions and the use of augmented reality and 7 special rooms that represent a unicum in the world of volleyball, an interactive experience which will benefit 300 million of spectators”.