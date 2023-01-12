Listen to the audio version of the article

Turin university city. A fact and today also a project to enhance the presence of students in the city. Starting with the problem of finding a home and a residence. Thus was born the student housing project Torino Student Housing.To move the pawns are the University of Turin and the Polytechnic, together with the Municipality, starting from a given: the potential pool of young people who need a home and a bed in the city are over 44 thousand.

“Off-site” students, not resident in Piedmont, represent around 24% of the population of the University of Turin and over 40% at the Turin Polytechnic. Torino Social Student turns to them first of all, betting on the valorisation of the 50,000 vacant apartments in the city, equal to around 15% of the total number of apartments present.

The project involves different stakeholders, from home owners to renovation, maintenance and management companies up to professional associations, and provides benefits for all the actors involved, «allowing an improvement in the quality of hospitality also with reference to the tourism sector and the housing in general» as highlighted in a note released after the presentation. The project envisages renovation standards with defined service levels – for example number of services/student, size of rooms, furnishings, wifi – with quality materials, but at the same time discounted by virtue of the quantities purchased, with a view to the project of system.

Another important element is the sustainable rent, regardless of the territorial location and the characteristics of the property, and the support for the management of the leases through the use of multilingual operators and platforms for international students, thus enhancing the attractiveness of the universities in international contexts and enhancing Turin as an international hub of knowledge and training.

Specifically, work tables will be set up within Turin Student Housing for the definition of service standards and memoranda of understanding for the completion of operations. «The creation of an experimental pilot site will then allow for a detailed analysis of the aspects for the creation of the virtuous circle. Finally, we will start operationally with the renovation and rental of the apartments which will gradually be made available to the project by the owners» say the project’s supporters.