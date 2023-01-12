Home Business Turin focuses on Student Housing to sort out vacant houses
Business

Turin focuses on Student Housing to sort out vacant houses

by admin
Turin focuses on Student Housing to sort out vacant houses

Turin university city. A fact and today also a project to enhance the presence of students in the city. Starting with the problem of finding a home and a residence. Thus was born the student housing project Torino Student Housing.To move the pawns are the University of Turin and the Polytechnic, together with the Municipality, starting from a given: the potential pool of young people who need a home and a bed in the city are over 44 thousand.

“Off-site” students, not resident in Piedmont, represent around 24% of the population of the University of Turin and over 40% at the Turin Polytechnic. Torino Social Student turns to them first of all, betting on the valorisation of the 50,000 vacant apartments in the city, equal to around 15% of the total number of apartments present.

The project involves different stakeholders, from home owners to renovation, maintenance and management companies up to professional associations, and provides benefits for all the actors involved, «allowing an improvement in the quality of hospitality also with reference to the tourism sector and the housing in general» as highlighted in a note released after the presentation. The project envisages renovation standards with defined service levels – for example number of services/student, size of rooms, furnishings, wifi – with quality materials, but at the same time discounted by virtue of the quantities purchased, with a view to the project of system.

Another important element is the sustainable rent, regardless of the territorial location and the characteristics of the property, and the support for the management of the leases through the use of multilingual operators and platforms for international students, thus enhancing the attractiveness of the universities in international contexts and enhancing Turin as an international hub of knowledge and training.

Specifically, work tables will be set up within Turin Student Housing for the definition of service standards and memoranda of understanding for the completion of operations. «The creation of an experimental pilot site will then allow for a detailed analysis of the aspects for the creation of the virtuous circle. Finally, we will start operationally with the renovation and rental of the apartments which will gradually be made available to the project by the owners» say the project’s supporters.

You may also like

Merck issued a statement in response to the...

Cellularline: Finalizes the acquisition of the German company...

Tourism, one and a half million arrivals in...

Fenix ​​Entertainment: acquisition of film exploitation rights of...

The new function of digital renminbi can be...

Digit’Ed expands and buys Accurate: it will train...

Tencent’s “Honor of Kings” will attract nearly 200...

Wall Street solid on the eve of Inflation...

The 2022 quarterly reports of the first batch...

Vestas, the production of maxi wind power in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy