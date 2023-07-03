Turin, pregnancy in the uterus outside the abdomen: mother and daughter saved

Pregnancy in the uterus outside the abdomen, successful delivery

In recent days, a woman with a herniated uterus, i.e. inside a large hernia outside the abdominal cavity, was given birth at the Sant’Anna in Turin. A team effort, which involved gynecologists, midwives, general surgeons, radiologists and anesthesiologists from the Città della Salute of Turin, and made it possible to resolve a high-risk case of a uterus totally inside a large hernia through the abdominal wall in a woman in her fifth pregnancy.

A few days before the birth, a 43-year-old woman from the province of Cuneo she had been admitted to the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin, at the University Gynecology and Obstetrics 1, directed by Chiara Benedetto, to undergo a careful multidisciplinary evaluation. Magnetic resonance imaging confirmed the clinical suspicion of a large hernia of the abdominal wall complicated by the presence of the pregnant uterus inside the hernial sac outside the abdomen. Given the exceptionality of the clinical case, worldwide, in more than 50 years, only 16 cases of full-term pregnancies in a uterus herniated outside the abdomen have been describedit was necessary to plan the completion of the birth by exploiting the most recent technological means available, in order to protect both maternal and fetal health.

The gynecological-obstetric team performed the caesarean section at the thirty-seventh week of gestational age, making use of an intra-operative ultrasound control to ensure the safe birth of the baby (2240 ​​g) and the preservation of the uterus, despite the difficult anatomical situation . Then, in collaboration with the team of general surgeons, the abdominal wall of the new mother was reconstructed, using a biological prosthesis, to minimize the risk of complications. After a brief hospitalization in intensive care for careful monitoring of vital parameters and clinical conditions, the new mother continued her hospitalization in the Obstetrics department and was discharged after 6 days, given the course without complications. “It is the umpteenth miraculous intervention that allowed the mother and baby to be saved. Once again, the City of Health of Turin confirms its excellence at the Piedmontese and Italian level in all fields of health – underlines the general manager of the City of Health of Turin, Giovanni La Valle, complimenting “the synergistic work of the numerous teams that participated in this extraordinary multi-specialist intervention”

