“When I woke up and began to see the outlines of my fingers and hand – says the old man – it was like being born again“. For the first time in the world a blind man regained sight in one eye thanks to the other blind eye. It happened at the Molinette hospital of the City of Health in Turin. Hero of the story a 83 year old man, who lives in the Turin area, who had lost sight in his left eye for 30 years due to irreversible retinal blindness and, in the last 10 years, had also progressively lost the visual function of his right eye due to a rare chronic disease (ocular pseudopemphigoid) , which destroyed the cornea and ocular surface. Over last years the right eye had been underwent two traditional full-thickness corneal transplants, both of which failed rapidly due to ocular surface failure. The man underwent an operation that lasted four hours which now allows him to recognize objects, faces and move independently.

Turin, the words of the doctor who operated on the elderly

The intervention was performed by Michele Reibaldi, director of the Molinette University Eye Clinic and by Professor Vincenzo Sarnicola, among the leading experts in the world of corneal surgery. Il cornea transplant at all thickness is the surgery through which you provides for the replacement of the cornea only who has lost his transparency with a cornea very much coming from a donor deceased. Sarnicola explains: “Normally the cornea has a much lower rejection rate than other vascularized organs, but in the presence of a widespread alteration of the entire ocular surface, as in the case of the patient, this risk becomes very high”.

