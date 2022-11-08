Home Business Turin, the Poli bets 10 million on sustainability and opens the Biennale Tecnologia
Turin, the Poli bets 10 million on sustainability and opens the Biennale Tecnologia

Turin, the Poli bets 10 million on sustainability and opens the Biennale Tecnologia

The Polytechnic of Turin inaugurates the new access area to the campus and opens up to the architectural fabric of the city, thanks to a space where the “inside” and “the outside” meet, with two pedestrian areas along the alley and urban furnishings that favor socialization. This is one of the pieces of the Poli masterplan, which has been growing for years on the student population front and which, thanks to programming, aims to overcome the logic of emergency interventions.

Sustainability in the foreground

In the foreground for the campus led by the rector Guido Saracco the energy issue so much so that in the two-year period 2023-2025 the Polytechnic has allocated ten million euros to invest in energy efficiency and photovoltaic systems. “The central campus welcomes 80% of our students and 4 thousand people work here, including teachers, administrators and researchers, our goal is to redesign the spaces with an eye to quality in the workplace and study”.

Biennial Technology

The inauguration of the new entrance comes a couple of days after the opening of the Technology Biennale, from 10 to 13 November, a format launched by the Politecnico and now in its third edition, dedicated to the theme of the Princes and the ability to “Build for generations “. 130 appointments, 280 guests from all over the world, to explore the relationship between technology and society. It is an event that involves experts and men and women of culture and is an expression of an increasingly interdisciplinary approach to complexity that the Politecnico has been pursuing in recent years.

The appointments are all open to access and free of charge. Biennale Tecnologia will open on Thursday 10 November with a lecture by Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Lebanese essayist and mathematician, The relationship between technology and sustainability, health and care, history, sociology and literature; but also Artificial Intelligence, metaverse, big data; architecture, urban planning and technologies to build the cities of the future: these are the main themes of the meetings.

In the pipeline – Masterplan and future

As part of the Masterplan of the Polytechnic of Turin, the complex of the Welfare Houses is at an advanced stage of design, 2 thousand square meters intended for services for students and for the university staff, as well as for cultural events and socialization. surrounded by greenery. On the other hand, the Learning Center, created together with the Cottino Foundation and intended for social impact studies, is in the construction phase, whose spaces are specifically designed for new forms of innovative teaching and the exchange of experiences.

