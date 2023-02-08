Halt at Borsa Istanbul trading after the earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria.

Istanbul Stock Exchange announced the suspension of trading for the first time in 24 years. This is what an article by Bloomberg reports, which bears the signature of Tugce Ozsoy and Taylan Bilgic.

The decision follows the sharp sell-off that hit the benchmark stock index Borsa Istanbul 100, and which burned the equivalent of $35 billion of market capitalization.

Below is the announcement of the Istanbul stock exchange, in the press release released this morning, February 8, 2023:

“Our stock market has decided to suspend trading in the stock, futures and options markets.”

No indications were given as to when trading operations will resume.

The Bloomberg article recalls that the Borsa Istanbul 100 Index has fallen by 16% since the beginning of the week, after the two terrible earthquakes that hit southern Turkey.

In particular, the Istanbul stock exchange, which is confirmed to be the worst in 2023 at a global level, entered the bear market phase in yesterday’s session, Tuesday 7 February, after having slipped to a value of more than 20% from the maximum tested in month of January.

“In catastrophe cases like this, suspending stock market trading is the best decision to make, in order to protect investors,” Haydar Acun, managing partner of Marmara Capital, in Istanbul, told Bloomberg.

In Turkey, among other things, many retail investors are betting on the Istanbul stock exchange, considering share purchases a hedge strategy to protect themselves against inflation, which in 2022 jumped at a rate of 86%, against of a central bank which, in the wake of what President Erdogan invoked, continued to cut rates.

Borsa Istanbul: panic trading with earthquake. The previous one from 1999

Bloomberg refers to what happened in 1999, when an earthquake hit the country triggering “panic trading” and the Istanbul stock exchange closed for a week. Interviewed by the news agency Mehmet Gerz, investment director of Ata Portfoy, based in Istanbul, commented on Turkey’s decision to suspend trading on the Istanbul stock exchange:

“It is possible that panic and pessimism have increased risks for traders, clouding the ability to make rational decisions. It’s late, but it’s still the right decision to make.”

The tumble in Turkey’s shares over the last three days of trading is the worst in three days suffered since December 2021, and marks the worst performance on a weekly basis of the Istanbul Stock Exchange since 2008, the year of the global financial crisis.

Bloomberg reports that the trading of some European and American ETFs that replicate Turkey’s assets is continuing, even after the news of the suspension of Borsa Istanbul. As of 9.41am London time, the iShares MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF was reported to be down approximately 8% while the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF was down 5.2% in premarket Wall Street trading.

In yesterday’s session, the benchmark index Borsa Istanbul fell by 8.6%: among the securities, reported another Bloomberg article, the shares of the airline Turkish Airlines and the refining company Turkiye Petrol Rafinerileri AS weighed especially on the price list. During the session, the stock halted trading twice as the index reported larger losses of -5% and -7% respectively. The crash on the eve, which officially sent the stock into the bear market phase, was the strongest since March 2021.