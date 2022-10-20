Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan does it again: forcing the country’s central bank to cut rates despite galloping inflation that is exhausting the country.

Today the central bank of Turkey, a long-time victim of Erdogan’s diktats (and also of the various purges), announced that it had cut its reference rates by 150 basis points, providing for the third consecutive cut, from 12% to 10.5% , more than the 100 basis point scissoring expected by the consensus.

Confirmed the so-called monetary madness of Erdogan’s Turkey, which is based on the cut (and not the hike) in rates to put a stop to the flare-up of inflation.

The president’s economic policy aims more at strengthening the country’s competitiveness (by devaluing the Turkish lira) than at calming inflation. It is important to remember how Erdogan himself considers interest rates “the mother of all evils”.

At the beginning of October, the data relating to the consumer price index was released in Turkey, one of the main thermometers that measure the trend of inflation, which jumped in September at an annual rate of 83%.

The other inflation data was also disclosed, that of the producer price index, which started – again in September – at 151.5% on an annual basis.

“My biggest battle is against interests. Interests are my biggest enemy. Did we lower rates to 12%? It’s enough? No it is not. The rates have to be lowered again ”, Erdogan said during an event that took place at the end of September.

In Turkey, the inflation rate started to heat up well before the war in Ukraine:

in January, when Putin’s Russia had not yet invaded the country (the invasion took place on February 24), Turkish inflation was already flying to the record of the last 20 years, with a boom of almost 50%. But independent economists stressed that they believed the real boom was + 110%.

The monetary policy signed by Erdogan obviously continues to penalize the Turkish lira, down 28% since the beginning of the year against the US dollar.