While the inflation and interest rate alert resounds all over the world, in Turkey the monetary madness of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan continues to take place, not only does he not panic because of an inflation that is now tearing all the records of history, but a priori refuses to raise rates to counter it.

A monetary tightening, the Turkish president insists, would hurt the economy.

Inflation, on the other hand – which is known to devour savings, making money even waste paper (see Turkish lira) – no, in his opinion.

And so inflation in Turkey continues to fly. Today the consumer price index was made, one of the most important parameter to monitor the trend of inflationary pressures: the CPI index rose in the country for the 17th consecutive month in October, with a jump of 85.5% on an annual basis, in the wake of the boom that mainly affected the prices of energy and food goods.

In particular, food prices jumped 99% year-on-year, house prices by 85% and transport prices by 117%.

This was reported by the official statistics institute of Turkey (which, according to some critics, is also reporting numbers lower than the real ones). On a monthly basis, the CPI advanced by 3.54%.

The producer price index was also released, which jumped in October by 157.69% on an annual basis, and by 7.83% on a monthly basis.

Erdogan’s monetary madness continues to go on: not only does the Central Bank of Turkey not raise rates. The institute, to which Erdogan has gagged, actually continues to lower them.

On 20 October, rates were cut by as much as 150 basis points for the third consecutive month, dropping from 12% to 10.5%, despite inflation that had soared by more than 83% in September.

The lira is currently flat against the US dollar, around 18.61 against the greenback: the currency has lost more than 28% since the beginning of the year and is down by almost 50% on an annual basis.

During an event in September, Erdogan expressed himself as follows: “My biggest battle is against interests. Interests are my biggest enemy. We lowered rates to 12% (before today). It’s enough? It is not. Rates have to go down even more ”.