In August, inflation in Turkey jumped to the record of the last 24 years, at an annual rate of + 80.21%, slightly below analysts’ expectations.

Inflation continues to run in the country after repeated interest rate cuts by Turkey’s central bank, hostage of the country’s president Tayyip Erdogan.

The flare-up in prices that continues to exhaust the Turkish population kicked off in Turkey last autumn, when the Turkish lira sank after a series of cuts of as many as 500 basis points that brought rates to 14%.

Despite the outlook of stubborn inflation, destined not to burn out over the next few months, the Turkish central bank cut rates again in August, bringing them to 13%, motivating the move with the slowdown in the economy.

On a monthly basis, Turkey’s inflation – as measured by the consumer price index – rose by 1.46%, compared to the + 2% estimated by economists interviewed by R $ euters.

On an annual basis, the consensus had predicted a jump in the figure equal to + 81.22%.

Breaking down the index, we highlight the jump in transport prices, which was equal to + 116.87% on an annual basis; the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped by 90.25%.

The figure had a minor impact on the Turkish lira, which continues to fluctuate around the levels prior to the news, at 18.2250 against the dollar.

However, the Turkish lira lost 44% against the dollar last year, falling more than 27% since the beginning of this year.

In Turkey, the inflation rate therefore began to heat up well before the war in Ukraine:

in January, when Putin’s Russia had not yet invaded the country (the invasion took place on February 24), Turkish inflation was already flying to the record of the last 20 years, with a boom of almost 50%, at record in twenty years. But independent economists stressed that they believed the true boom was + 110%.