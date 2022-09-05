Home Business Turkey: inflation soars by more than + 80% in August. Rates: Erdogan continues the insane policy of cuts
BusinessNotizie Mondo

Turkey: inflation soars by more than + 80% in August. Rates: Erdogan continues the insane policy of cuts

by admin

In August, inflation in Turkey jumped to the record of the last 24 years, at an annual rate of + 80.21%, slightly below analysts’ expectations.

Inflation continues to run in the country after repeated interest rate cuts by Turkey’s central bank, hostage of the country’s president Tayyip Erdogan.

The flare-up in prices that continues to exhaust the Turkish population kicked off in Turkey last autumn, when the Turkish lira sank after a series of cuts of as many as 500 basis points that brought rates to 14%.

Despite the outlook of stubborn inflation, destined not to burn out over the next few months, the Turkish central bank cut rates again in August, bringing them to 13%, motivating the move with the slowdown in the economy.

On a monthly basis, Turkey’s inflation – as measured by the consumer price index – rose by 1.46%, compared to the + 2% estimated by economists interviewed by R $ euters.

On an annual basis, the consensus had predicted a jump in the figure equal to + 81.22%.

Breaking down the index, we highlight the jump in transport prices, which was equal to + 116.87% on an annual basis; the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages jumped by 90.25%.

The figure had a minor impact on the Turkish lira, which continues to fluctuate around the levels prior to the news, at 18.2250 against the dollar.

However, the Turkish lira lost 44% against the dollar last year, falling more than 27% since the beginning of this year.

In Turkey, the inflation rate therefore began to heat up well before the war in Ukraine:

See also  Bezos sells 1.3 billion US dollars of Amazon stock on Friday, this year's sale of shares valued at 9.9 billion US dollars-DoNews

in January, when Putin’s Russia had not yet invaded the country (the invasion took place on February 24), Turkish inflation was already flying to the record of the last 20 years, with a boom of almost 50%, at record in twenty years. But independent economists stressed that they believed the true boom was + 110%.

You may also like

UK: Truss will not enjoy typical honeymoon period...

Dl Aid bis: an extraordinary commissioner for drought...

Twinning between the Southern and Normal High School...

Bed Bath & Beyond: CFO commits suicide just...

Economists expect the RBA to raise interest rates...

You will get the Interstone plate from grow...

Service Trade Views | More than 30 listed...

Unicredit: Orcel sees a deterioration in credit quality...

So You Want to Start Your Own Forex...

Service Trade Views | Reduce costs and increase...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy