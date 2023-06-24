Turkish lira plunges to record low after rate hike

A customer holds Turkish lira banknotes in front of an exchange office on a street in Istanbul. YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images

The Turkish lira fell to a record low against the US dollar on Thursday as Turkey seeks to rein in inflation.

The Turkish central bank hiked interest rates by 650 basis points to 15 percent, which was less than expected.

The rate hike marks a major political reversal following the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Turkish lira fell to a record low against the US dollar on Thursday after Turkey's central bank hiked interest rates less than markets had expected.

The lira fell four percent. One US dollar now costs 24.55 lira. Earlier, the central bank had hiked interest rates by 650 basis points to 15 percent to curb inflation.

“The strong trajectory of domestic demand, cost pressures and the stubbornness of services inflation have been the main drivers of inflation,” Turkey’s central bank said in a statement, adding that its tightening will help bring inflation down “as soon as possible”.

The rate hike – the first in Turkey in more than two years – marks a sharp reversal from last year, when President Recep Erdogan urged the central bank to cut interest rates to prop up the country’s economy despite rising inflation.

Following Erdogan’s re-election last month, the central bank is taking a more traditional approach to curbing inflation: raising interest rates.

Inflation in Turkey hit a two-decade high at 85.5 percent in October

While the rate hike is a step in the right direction for Turkey, it likely won’t be enough to fight inflation. Economists had expected interest rates to rise to 20 percent, while Goldman Sachs had predicted a peak of 40 percent.

Inflation in Turkey hit a two-decade high at 85.5 percent in October and has since fallen to around 40 percent in May.

However, there is still plenty of room for inflation to fall in the country, and rate hikes are often seen as the necessary medicine to curb inflation, despite their often negative impact on the broader economy.

The central bank indicated that further tightening is likely “until there is a significant improvement in the inflation outlook”.

