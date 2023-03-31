12
NATO currently has 30 members. Belgium, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the USA have been there since 1949. They are considered founding members. Later, Greece and Turkey (1952), Germany (1955), Spain (1982), Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary (1999), Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia (2004), and Albania joined Croatia (2009), Montenegro (2017) and North Macedonia (2020).
