Home Business Türkiye agrees to Finland joining NATO
Business

Türkiye agrees to Finland joining NATO

by admin
Türkiye agrees to Finland joining NATO

NATO currently has 30 members. Belgium, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Iceland, Italy, Canada, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the USA have been there since 1949. They are considered founding members. Later, Greece and Turkey (1952), Germany (1955), Spain (1982), Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary (1999), Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia (2004), and Albania joined Croatia (2009), Montenegro (2017) and North Macedonia (2020).

See also  Several U.S. media and rating agencies warn: The risk of the U.S. economy falling into recession in the next year is greatly increased jqknews

You may also like

Sinner-Alcaraz in Miami: timetable, where to see it...

Sartorius buys biotech company Polyplus for 2.4 billion...

Bper: strategic commercial partnership with Unipolsai in long-term...

Buying a property: These are the five most...

Europe cautious after mini rally, waiting for inflation...

Munich Re is ready for billions in acquisitions

Gas and electricity, aid for businesses more than...

ECB key interest rates: Banks expect two more...

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis...

Discussion on CS takeover – finance committees of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy