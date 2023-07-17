Türkiye and the Gulf States – a complicated relationship – DW – July 17, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will tour the Arabian Peninsula for three days earlier this week – holding talks in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

During his visit, Erdogan wants to conclude deals worth billions. It could be about many things – the privatization of Turkish state assets, direct investments, deals in the defense industry, company takeovers and company contracts.

“During our visit we will have the opportunity to personally discuss the support these countries want to give to Turkey,” Erdogan recently told the Turkish press. The said Gulf States had already announced their willingness to make investments in Turkey in earlier talks. “I hope we can finalize these during this visit.”

One hopes for direct investments of around ten billion euros from the Gulf States, senior Turkish officials told Reuters news agency. In the long term, Turkey needs a total of 25 to 30 billion dollars.

It’s about money

Finances are the focus of Erdogan’s trip to the Gulf States. Because the Turkish economy is badly hit, economic experts blame Erdogan’s unconventional policies: Inflation is high, the Turkish lira has fallen to a record low and the Turkish government’s budget deficit is already unmanageable.

Türkiye: Will Erdogan change his economic policy?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In May, President Erdogan was re-elected by a narrow margin. Better relations with the wealthy Gulf States are therefore seen as crucial to rehabilitating the ailing economy and thereby consolidating Erdogan’s leadership role.

The oil-rich Gulf States have already helped to solve Turkey’s ongoing foreign exchange crisis, at least in the short term: on the one hand through a so-called currency swap and on the other hand by paying money directly into Turkish state accounts. Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have provided around $20 billion to Turkey under currency swap agreements. In March, Saudi Arabia paid the Turkish central bank five billion dollars to support the economy.

Just three years ago, Turkey and Saudi Arabia were busy boycotting each other’s imports and blocking media. Turkey has had a long and complicated relationship with its wealthy neighbors – from rivalry to detente to severing all ties. Only recently have they become closer.

Türkiye and Qatar – a good relationship

In 2014, Turkey sided with Qatar during a serious diplomatic crisis when the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia isolated Qatar over bitter disagreements over foreign policy approaches.

Qatar was accused of being too close to Iran and to radical Islamic groups. The government in Doha had always rejected the allegations. The diplomatic conflict intensified, leading to Qatar being sanctioned with a comprehensive embargo for three and a half years from 2017. The sanctions hit the country hard. At that time, Turkey sent food, water and medicine and continued to draw closer to Qatar – to the point that Turkish troops were even stationed there.

The Qataris have returned the favor to the Turks – on the one hand through political support, but also through investments in the country: Between 2016 and 2019, Qatari investments in Turkey increased by 500 percent.

The relationship between the two countries is often described as ideologically and politically motivated. But experts from the Hague-based think tank Clingendael do rather describe the relationship between Doha and Ankara as a kind of “marriage of convenience”.

Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones – popular in the United Arab EmiratesImage: Emrah Yorulmaz/AA/picture alliance

Turkey’s military assertiveness “provides Qatar with the protection it needs to maintain an independent foreign policy that can withstand pressure from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” the experts said. For Turkey, partnering with Qatar is a way to further “its quest for soft-power leadership in the Sunni world.”

Financial friendship with the UAE

Diplomatic relations between the United Arab Emirates and Turkey were also severely strained when Turkey sided with Qatar in the dispute with the Gulf States. But when Qatar was accepted back into the Gulf states’ diplomatic fold in 2021, Turkey was able to improve its relationship with former adversaries Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Three days after Erdogan’s election victory in May, Turkey and the UAE signed a trade deal that could be worth around $40 billion over the next five years.

Cooperation and the sale of defense equipment are also becoming increasingly likely. At the end of 2022, the UAE is said to have toyed with the purchase of up to 120 Turkish Bayraktar TB2 drones, which are estimated to be worth around five million dollars each. Twenty of these drones were already delivered to the UAE last November.

Türkiye and Saudi Arabia – relationship like a “roller coaster ride”

“Turkey and Saudi Arabia have historically been significant regional competitors, vying for influence and leadership,” wrote Sinem Cengiz of the University of Qatar in an analysis for the Gulf International Forum in May. Since the turn of the millennium, relations between the two countries can best be described as a “roller coaster ride,” according to Cengiz.

Turkey has the second largest permanent armed forces in NATO after the USA – an advantage for QatarImage: Fatih Aktas/AA/picture alliance

In the course of the uprisings in the so-called Arab Spring, both Turkey and Qatar had sided with opponents of the government in various countries – in Syria, for example. Saudi Arabia, but also other Gulf states feared “that Turkey could have aggressive intentions and that it is trying to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and to expand its influence in the Arab world,” said Saban Kardas, professor of international relations by TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankara, in late 2021 in an analysis. “They saw a kind of neo-imperialist approach in it and decided to see Turkey as a destabilizing element.”

When Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi was brutally murdered at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018, diplomatic relations were almost completely severed. By 2020, Saudi businessmen called for a boycott of Turkish-made goods. In the same year, both countries banned media owned by the other country.

The fact that Turkey has increasingly become an opinion leader within the Islamic world has also angered the leadership in Riyadh. This role is traditionally played by Saudi Arabia – the kingdom is considered the global leader of the Sunni Muslim community.

Saudi Arabia invests in Turkey

Despite the long-standing rivalry, the enmity has eased somewhat in the last year. Saudi Arabia, the largest economy among the Gulf States and one of the richest nations in the world, knows that economic ties with Turkey offer significant opportunities for both countries.

The 2018 assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul has significantly soured relations between Turkey and Saudi ArabiaImage: Emrah Gurel/AP Photo/picture alliance

As a result, Saudi trade with Turkey has grown the fastest of any Gulf country in comparison. In 2022, the trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Turkey was $6.5 billion. In the first six months of 2023, bilateral trade has already reached $3.4 billion, the pro-government Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah reported this week.

In June, Bloomberg news agency reported that state-controlled Saudi Arabian oil company Saudi Aramco met with about 80 different Turkish entrepreneurs in Ankara to work on potential projects worth $50 billion over the next five years.

Experts believe that Turkey’s developing defense sector could also be of interest to Riyadh. The Gulf Kingdom has not yet bought any Bayraktar drones from Turkey, but may be interested. There is also speculation that the Turkish military, with its modern navy, could take on tasks such as monitoring oil transport routes.

The article has been adapted from English.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

