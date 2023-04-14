As Turkey heads towards the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections, the rising cost of living is one of the main topics of discussion among the Turkish public. It’s no secret that the Turkish economy has been in crisis for some time. Unfortunately, the country is suffering from extremely high inflation. According to official information, it was around 50 percent in March 2023 compared to the same month last year.

According to calculations by the Independent Inflation Research Group (ENAG), this is as high as 112 percent: an indication that the Turkish authorities are glossing over the numbers. The Turkish lira has increasingly lost value against the euro and the US dollar in recent years. If you got about 2.90 lira for one euro in 2014, today it is over 21 lira.

When President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his AKP party’s election program on Wednesday (April 12, 2023), he promised to bring inflation back into the single digits if he were re-elected. He also wants to “defeat” the instability of food prices.

According to polls, Erdogan could be ousted on May 14

According to a study by the union’s research center (DISK-AR), food prices have risen by 1750 percent over the past 20 years. Erdogan’s AKP has been in power for 21 years. Turkey ranks fifth on the global food inflation list: at 69 percent, Turkey follows Lebanon, Zimbabwe, Argentina and Iran. According to data from the National Red Meat Council, ground beef has risen more than 30 percent in the last month, up from a 147 percent increase over the past year.

Not only does the crisis mean that Turks are finding it harder to go on holiday abroad, for example, but many are now struggling to afford groceries at home: a factor that could influence voters’ decision on May 14 .

Meat consumption is becoming increasingly unaffordable for many citizens in Turkey

“The most important issue for the election”

“Food inflation will be the key issue in the election,” said Turkish political scientist Berk Esen of Istanbul’s Sabanci University. She is the most important factor shaking the government before the election.

“The food inflation is significantly weakening the government. For this reason alone, the government has difficulties in keeping its base together. An important part of the AKP electorate is the lower middle class. This is directly affected by the food inflation,” Esen said in an interview with DW.

Milk and meat are increasingly becoming a luxury

Ordinary Turkish citizens can no longer afford milk and meat products: These will no longer be available to everyone, according to Semsi Bayraktar, President of the Turkish Association of Agriculture. Manufacturers can no longer feed their animals because of the price increases for animal feed, Bayraktar said in an interview with DW. “The breeding animals were slaughtered. The amount of milk supplied to the processing industry decreased. Due to the increase in costs and the reduction in supply, meat prices rose. Consumers have difficulty accessing meat and dairy products at all.” , according to Bayraktar.

During the corona pandemic, all hotels and restaurants were closed: places where a lot of meat is consumed. “At that time, 70 percent of the meat could not be consumed. The manufacturers sold these products for very low prices,” says Ahmet Yucesan, President of the Association of Meat Producers and Industries (ETBIR). Today, tourism and gastronomy are alive again and meat consumption has returned to its previous level. “But now that there isn’t enough investment, domestic demand can’t be met. That’s why prices have been rising steadily for the past six months,” said Yucesan.

He blames the government’s “wrong policies” for the rising prices. “During the pandemic crisis, no good planning was initiated. The necessary measures were not taken,” Yucesan told DW.

“The government wants to save the day”

In view of the rising prices, the government decided to expand animal imports from abroad. The Meat and Milk Authority (ESK) plans to import over half a million animals and 8,500 tons of processed meat, mainly from Latin America.

The director of the Turkish Red Meat Producers Association (TÜKETBIR) complained that the government’s policy was not sustainable or future-proof, but aimed at “just saving the day”. Bülent Tunc emphasizes that the manufacturers are not fundamentally against the planned import, but against the political lack of a plan: the government is making contradictory decisions. “The minister used to say that they had everything planned. That in three years they would stop importing and never import again. We then invested accordingly. Hundreds, thousands of plants were built, many new companies were founded. And suddenly it is said that “More than 500,000 animals are being imported. That disturbs us as a manufacturer. We keep seeing the same scenario because of the politicians who are focused on saving the day,” Tunc said.

“Prices will not go down”

Similar to Tunc, ETBIR President Yücesan believes that imports would serve as a “consolation” for the markets. “Prices will continue to rise, but not fall,” says Yucesan.

The President of the Consumer Rights Foundation, Turhan Cakar, recently explained the seriousness of the situation with the following words: “Never in the history of the republic has food been as expensive as it is today. The vast majority of consumers do not have access to basic foodstuffs. They cannot feed.”