Turnaround in power struggle with Putin: Prigozhin recalls troops

Putin had threatened Prigozhin with a harsh reaction and asked the Wagner mercenaries not to take part in criminal activities. “We need the unity of all forces,” said the President in a short-term TV speech. “What we see is a stab in the back.” Anyone who takes up arms against the army is a traitor and will be punished. “All those who consciously embarked on the path of treason, who prepared an armed uprising, who took the path of blackmail and terrorist methods will inevitably be punished,” Putin said.

